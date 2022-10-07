Laval's Dazzling Light Circuit Is Going Spooky For Halloween & It's Perfect For A Date
You can see fantastic animals and gigantic dinosaurs. 🦖
If you ever got to witness the magic of Illumi's Cavalia, then you know just how enchanting the experience is. Well, Laval's massive lights festival is back just in time for spooky season with its fourth edition starting October 7 — and it promises to be bigger than ever.
With 19 luminous worlds to explore — guests can expect an infinity of colourful bulbs and themed sound effects arranged to create magical atmospheres, including the enchanted forest, the dune palace, the winter wonderland, the Jurassic kingdom, the submarine tunnel and four brand-new charming universes, too.
On your journey, you'll be able to encounter plenty of massive scintillating sculptures, including bright hot air balloons, aliens, fierce stallions, loads of reptiles and an army of spine-chilling spiders, to name a few.
The three-kilometre pedestrian route takes between 60 and 90 minutes to complete. Alternatively, you can enjoy this nighttime activity cozied up in the comfort of your car, which takes roughly 46 to 60 minutes.
Similarly to last year's light show, the festival begins out with a Halloween special showcasing fall colours with giant glowing witches and their fellow monsters that will guide you toward the spooky pumpkin patch.
Note that you'll also find food trucks, bars and souvenir shops along the way to really make your journey one to remember.
Illumini Laval: Féerie De Lumières 2022
Cost:
Presale is $21.75 for general admission of a pedestrian, $31.75 for the driver and $21.75 for a passenger.
In-person purchase is $26.75 for general admission of a pedestrian, $36.75 for the driver and $26.75 for a passenger.
When: From October 7, 2022, to January 8, 2023.
Where: 2805 boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC