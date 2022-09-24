A Haunted Labyrinth Just 1 Hour From Montreal Will Give You The Creeps For Less Than $20
It's even cheaper on Halloween. 🎃
If you're craving a frightening experience this October to get you in the mood for Halloween, then a visit to this haunted maze ought to do the trick. Located only one hour from Montreal, La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac has a creepy corn labyrinth filled with monsters who wake up at dusk to scare the trespassers on their haunted land.
Even if you find your way out, the sinister atmosphere will follow you across the road as you venture through the cursed farm. The indoor and outdoor paths will lead you to a succession of spine-chilling visuals, inspired by many horror classics.
You'll be able to end this terrifying journey near a comforting fire in the illuminated picnic area, where guests can purchase popcorn, hot chocolate and s'mores to ease their nerves every so slightly.
If this sounds way too intense for you, note that La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac offers two alternatives for the more sensitive souls this spooky season. You can visit the labyrinth at night, however, sans the chilling figures and cursed farm walk.
Instead, you'll be able to pose in the different autumn-themed photo booths and explore the fields to pick your favourite pumpkins, squashes, corn and some flowers, which you can bring home for an extra fee. This option is also available in the afternoon to all those who don't handle the dark all too well.
Festiv'halloween At La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac
Price: Adult pass (18+) for the 'Haunted Labyrinth & Cursed Farm' option:
- $14 on October 14 and 15
- $17 on October 21 and 22
- $20 on October 27, 28, 29 and 30
- $15 on October 31
When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31 from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, 75 route 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC