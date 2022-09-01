A Giant Corn Maze Has Opened On Montreal's South Shore & It Looks Hella Trippy
The maze is open every weekend until Halloween.
If you're looking to add a little flare to the fall season, then a visit to this brand-new corn maze is an absolute must. Located less than an hour from Montreal, Ormstown Fairgrounds has opened a giant labyrinth that is bound to have you feeling astray as you navigate the ins and outs of the 10-acre field.
The spot is perfect for you and your crew, the family, or a day trip with that special someone. The corn maze will be open exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of September from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $15 for anyone over the age of 12 years old.
When October rolls around, the corn maze and Ormstown Fairgrounds will transform for the spooky season. Starting October 1, the Halloween festivities will kick off with the Fall Fest weekend, where visitors will be able to enjoy an equestrian show and even witness the weighing of giant pumpkins.
Guests can also opt-in for the Full Moon Fright event on October 8, which will cost $20 per person. You'll be able to wander through the maze and get the fright of your life at the scary haunted house.
Finally, as Halloween arrives, Ormstown Fairgrounds will host a Halloween theme night on October 28 and 29. That weekend is expected to be so scary that young visitors are not recommended to attend.
As of November, the corn maze will officially close, so get in on the eerie action while you can.
Ormstown Fairgrounds Giant Corn Maze
Price: $15 per person for regular tickets and $20 per person for the Haunted House event
When: Every weekend starting September 3, 2022
Address: 1, rue McBain, Ormstown, QC