A 'Final Fantasy' & 'Super Mario' Orchestra Concert Is Coming To Montreal Next Month

Staff Writer
Characters from the Final Fantasy franchise. Right: Montreal's Orchestre de Jeux Vidéos.

Final Fantasy VII Remake | Facebook, L'Orchestre de Jeux Vidéo - OJV | Facebook

If you grew up playing Final Fantasy or Super Mario, then you're definitely all too familiar with these iconic video game soundtracks — and now you can listen to the magic in person. Montreal gamers are being spoiled with not one, but two video game-themed orchestra concerts on November 5 and 12, respectively.

On November 5, L'Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films will pay tribute to the two Super Mario Galaxy video games at Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys from 7.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Montreal's Orchestre de Jeux Vidéo (OJV) will deliver a show dedicated to the Final Fantasy video games at the Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste on November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The first part of the show will take you back in time to the beginnings of the franchise. As the show progresses, the orchestra will perform 'Materia Symphony', an original composition inspired by Final Fantasy VII. The OJV will also be accompanied by a choir of 100 singers, as well as professional lighting designers.

Guests can attend one of these two classical music shows (or both) for $41, which ain't too shabby for a truly nostalgic night.

Final Fantasy & Super Mario Galaxy Orchestra Concerts 

Price: $41 for general admission

When: November 5 (Super Mario Galaxy) & November 12 (Final Fantasy)

Where:

  • Super Mario Galaxy — Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys: 1750, rue Sauriol Est., Montreal, QC
  • Final Fantasy — Église Saint-Jean Baptiste: 4237, av. Henri Julien, Montreal, QC

Website / Tickets (Super Mario Galaxy)

Website / Tickets (Final Fantasy)


This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

