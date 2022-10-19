The Laval Man Accused Of Killing 2 Of His Children Is Expected In Court Thursday
He's facing three charges.
45-year-old Kamaljit Arora, accused of killing two children, aged 11 and 13, in Laval, is set to appear in court on Thursday, October 20, after a delay due to his health, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) told MTL Blog.
Multiple outlets have identified Arora as the children's father. Laval police have described the incident as a "family tragedy."
He stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of assault for allegedly strangling one Rama Rani Arora, who reports have identified as his partner, according to documents shared by the DPCP.
Laval police have yet to publicly release the causes of death or details about events surrounding the murders, but Arora's court appearance may reveal additional information. Multiple sources, including Le Devoir, have reported that it was Arora's oldest daughter, 18, who alerted a neighbour to the tragic incident.
Arora's health condition has not been made public.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Quebec. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.