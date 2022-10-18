2 Children Are Dead In Laval After What Police Say Was A 'Family Tragedy'
A 46-year-old man was arrested.
Laval police (SPL) say a "family tragedy" is likely behind the deaths of two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, Monday evening.
An SPL spokesperson told the media that authorities responded to a 911 call about an incident in a family home on rue Lauzon in the Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find the children and arrested a 46-year-old man, the spokesperson said. Investigators were at the home Monday night attempting to piece together exactly what happened.
At the time of writing, the SPL hasn't shared other details but said in a Monday tweet it would eventually release more information to the public.
\u201cUn drame familial s\u2019est d\u00e9roul\u00e9 plus t\u00f4t en soir\u00e9e sur le territoire lavallois, \u00e0 Ste-Doroth\u00e9e. Nos policiers et enqu\u00eateurs sont \u00e0 pied d\u2019\u0153uvre pour \u00e9lucider cet \u00e9v\u00e9nement. Le SPL offre ses sinc\u00e8res condol\u00e9ances aux proches des jeunes victimes.\ud83d\udda4\nD'autres d\u00e9tails suivront.\u201d— Police Laval (@Police Laval) 1666055947
"The SPL offers its sincere condolences to the families of the young victims," the tweet reads.
\u201cDeux enfants sont tragiquement d\u00e9c\u00e9d\u00e9s, tout Laval est en deuil. Mes plus sinc\u00e8res condol\u00e9ances aux proches des tr\u00e8s jeunes victimes. \n\nNos \u00e9quipes @policelaval sont mobilis\u00e9es pour faire la lumi\u00e8re sur cet \u00e9v\u00e9nement d\u2019une tristesse sans nom.\u201d— St\u00e9phane Boyer (@St\u00e9phane Boyer) 1666059230
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer also tweeted about the incident.
"Two children have tragically died, all of Laval is in mourning," he wrote. "My deepest condolences to the families of the young victims. Our [SPL] teams are mobilized to shed light on this sad event."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.