2 Children Are Dead In Laval After What Police Say Was A 'Family Tragedy'

A 46-year-old man was arrested.

Senior Editor
Laval police car.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Laval police (SPL) say a "family tragedy" is likely behind the deaths of two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, Monday evening.

An SPL spokesperson told the media that authorities responded to a 911 call about an incident in a family home on rue Lauzon in the Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find the children and arrested a 46-year-old man, the spokesperson said. Investigators were at the home Monday night attempting to piece together exactly what happened.

At the time of writing, the SPL hasn't shared other details but said in a Monday tweet it would eventually release more information to the public.

"The SPL offers its sincere condolences to the families of the young victims," the tweet reads.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer also tweeted about the incident.

"Two children have tragically died, all of Laval is in mourning," he wrote. "My deepest condolences to the families of the young victims. Our [SPL] teams are mobilized to shed light on this sad event."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

