2 People Are Dead In Montreal After What Police Suspect Was A 'Family Conflict'
Montreal's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
Police are investigating the deaths of two people, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, on Montreal's Île-Bizard Wednesday night as the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
The SPVM suspects the individuals were killed after what police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron described Thursday morning as a "family conflict."
He said authorities were alerted to the presence of two unconscious people inside a residence on the suburban island at around 9:30 p.m. Officers located the individuals and a paramedic doctor later declared them dead on the scene.
Police have arrested one suspect, a 29-year-old man, who they say is related to the victims.
Investigators believe the murders occurred following a "dispute."
The SPVM's major crimes unit is now responsible for the ongoing investigation.
