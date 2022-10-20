Search on MTL Blog

2 People Are Dead In Montreal After What Police Suspect Was A 'Family Conflict'

Montreal's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car with flashing lights at night.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Police are investigating the deaths of two people, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, on Montreal's Île-Bizard Wednesday night as the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.

The SPVM suspects the individuals were killed after what police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron described Thursday morning as a "family conflict."

He said authorities were alerted to the presence of two unconscious people inside a residence on the suburban island at around 9:30 p.m. Officers located the individuals and a paramedic doctor later declared them dead on the scene.

Police have arrested one suspect, a 29-year-old man, who they say is related to the victims.

Investigators believe the murders occurred following a "dispute."

The SPVM's major crimes unit is now responsible for the ongoing investigation.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

