Sports

Literally All Hockey Games In Quebec Are Cancelled Until January

Let's hope it's only until January...

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

With the Omicron variant running amok in our province, hockey's governing body, Hockey Quebec, has made the difficult decision to cancel all hockey games in Quebec, professional and amateur, until January 9.

According to a press release, "The members of the Hockey Quebec board of directors have decided to temporarily suspend league games as of today, until January 9, 2022 [...] Hockey Quebec wishes, with this decision, to participate in the collective effort to curb the spread of the virus, while allowing our young people to stay active."

Training, however, will still be allowed with health measures in place.

Not even our beloved Montreal Canadiens could escape Omicron and its consequences. Three players, Mike Hoffman, Arturri Lekhonen, and Laurent Dauphin are under the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after showing symptoms.

The team announced over the weekend that all its activities, including team training and all games, have been cancelled or postponed until December 26.

And it's looking likely that the Habs won't be playing until January, as well, because the NHL made the decision to postpone all cross-border games until the health situation gets under control. The league also postponed all games and activities for the next five days.

The league and its players have been ravaged with COVID-19 after the Omicron variant was first detected. Like the outside world, the NHL updated its health regulations to meet the challenge and help mitigate the spread of the variant.

Some games in the United States, however, will carry on as scheduled since health regulations in some states aren't as expansive as Canada's.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

