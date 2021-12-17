The Montreal Canadiens' Game Against The Boston Bruins Has Been Postponed
Omicron 2, Habs 0.
The Montreal Canadiens have been dealt another blow. The team has announced that Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre is postponed until further notice.
"Tomorrow's game in Montreal between the Canadiens and Boston Bruins has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established," a press release on the Habs' official website reads.
— Canadiens Montréal (@Canadiens Montréal) 1639751561
The news follows the reintroduction of some health rules in Quebec following the emergence of the Omicron variant and an explosion in daily case counts.
On Thursday, the team announced that, following a request from public health, no fans would be allowed to attend a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Starting on Monday, Quebec is returning to 50% capacity in all restaurants, bars, theatres and stores. The Bell Centre will also have a reduced capacity in January.
The Canadiens said their game on Monday in New York will proceed as scheduled.
At a press conference, Habs forward Jonathan Drouin expressed his concern about playing amid the current health situation. Six Boston Bruins are currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
"I'm not so comfortable playing with people who maybe have COVID or a team that has a lot of that," he said.
"When you're down to seven guys on the team. Maybe tomorrow morning there's going to be three more, tomorrow morning there's going to be two more, you don't know," explained Drouin.
"Health is more important than going to a hockey game."