Longueuil Police Are Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Stabbed A Stranger In A McDonald's
He's wanted for attempted murder, in addition to several other charges.
Longueuil police (the SPAL) are asking for the public's help to find a man they say stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant in Greenfield Park.
Police say the victim went to order food at the McDonald's at 3279, boulevard Taschereau at 7:15 p.m. on November 7, 2021. As the man approached the counter to place his order, the SPAL account goes, the suspect "collided with him on the shoulder" allegedly seeking a confrontation and eventually stabbing the customer "multiple times" in the upper body.
The SPAL has concluded that the two men had not previously met.
The victim was brought to the hospital. Police say he's expected to survive.
The SPAL identified the suspect as 21-year-old Samuel Bagdan Wilfrid-Messier. He's wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, threatening to kill, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of conditions.
Wilfrid-Messier is described as a five-foot-six-inch tall, 120-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing two earrings on his right lobe, black pants, a khaki green coat and an orange sweater with a hood. Police say he has several tattoos and speaks French.
The SPAL encourages anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 450-646-8500.