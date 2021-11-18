Laval Police Are Looking For Someone They Say Keeps Trying To Set A Day Care On Fire
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Laval police are currently on the hunt for a suspect connected to various arson attacks on the Les Soleils du monde child care centre in the Sainte-Dorothée district, and they're asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man.
According to a press release, police say the suspect is a white male who was last caught on camera wearing a grey toque, a grey hoodie, a dark blue coat and black sneakers with orange laces.
On Saturday, November 6 just before 7 p.m., images of the man were caught on a surveillance camera that showed him "approaching an exterior window to place an incendiary object on it."
Police say he then rapidly left the scene, heading towards a wooded area located between the child care centre and École Pierre-Laporte.
And this isn't the first time Les Soleils du monde has faced such an attack.
"Since last August, this is the third similar event to occur at this address. The other two fires took place in August and October 2021 respectively," the press release explained.
The suspect has yet to be found and the motivation behind the attacks remains unknown.
If you have any information regarding these arson attacks or the suspect, Laval police are asking for your help.
"Any information allowing the identification of this individual or likely to advance the case can be transmitted confidentially on the InfoLine at 450 662 INFO (4636) or by dialling 911, mentioning the file LVL 211109-023," the release said.
