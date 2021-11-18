Quebec Police Are Looking For Witnesses Of A Fatal Hit-And-Run North Of Montreal
The Sûreté du Québec released a video of the car it believes a witness was driving.
Quebec's national police force wants the public's help finding witnesses who may have information related to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Saint-Jérôme about 45 kilometres northwest of Montreal on October 30.
The hit-and-run took place between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Highway 117 north near 116e Avenue, according to a notice from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The SQ released a video of the car it believes a witness was driving around the time of the incident.
"Investigators are trying to locate a witness who is believed to be the driver of a vehicle that was travelling south on Boulevard des Hauteurs when a black Audi A4 vehicle, with its headlights off, suddenly stopped in front of him," the SQ said in a statement.
The witness would have continued driving quietly around the black Audi A4 by passing it from the right side. The witness would have also turned on the vehicle's flashing hazard lights, the SQ said.
Then, the witness would have "proceeded quietly on Boulevard Curé-Labelle," heading south, before being passed by the black Audi A4. The Audi would have been driving with its headlights off at this point, according to the SQ's report.
The SQ said the witness would have been heading south on Highway 117 towards Highway 15.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the SQ's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.
You can read the SQ's notice and watch the video on the Sûreté du Québec website.
