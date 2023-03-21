L'Oréal's Montreal Beauty Outlet Sale Is Back & You Can Save Up To 80% On Hundreds Of Products
You'll need to get a bigger makeup bag!
The Beauty Outlet Warehouse Sale is back and better than ever, offering a wide selection of luxury, professional, and consumer brands at up to 80% off. Starting March 15 and running until April 30, get ready to stock up on all your favourite L'Oréal beauty brands, including Kiehl's, NYX, Urban Decay, La Roche-Posay, Maybelline, and so much more.
Heads up!
The exclusive sale is by invite only and is designed to reward their loyal customers with the chance to snag unbeatable deals on everything from skincare and haircare to makeup and fragrances. Whether you're a beauty guru or just looking to try something new, the sale caters to everyone's needs. So mark your calendars for March 15 through April 30, 2023, and check them out in Montreal for the ultimate beauty shopping experience.
The L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Sale
Discounts: 40-80%
When: March 15 to April 30, 2023
Address: 7215 Trans-Canada Highway, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With an extensive range of cosmetics, skincare items, haircare products, and fragrances available, you can get them at an incredible discount range of 40% to 80% off. Don't miss this huge warehouse sale and elevate your beauty routine without breaking the bank!
If you're not in Montreal, don't worry! You can still have access to the huge sale on their online website.
Remember to use the hashtag #LOREALCANADAVENTEBEAUTE to show off your haul!