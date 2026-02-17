McDonald's is selling a 'breakfast poutine' in Quebec and it's even weirder than it sounds

It's only available in a few provinces.

A McDonald's poutine.

Starting today, McDonald's is serving up a Breakfast Poutine at locations across Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

From Egypt's McFalafel to Thailand's Samurai Pork Burger, McDonald's has never been shy about tailoring its menu to local tastes. But the fast-food giant's latest Canadian creation might be its most ambitious breakfast experiment yet.

Starting today, McDonald's is serving up a Breakfast Poutine at locations across Quebec and Atlantic Canada. And it's exactly what it sounds like: poutine... for breakfast — well, with a few unique twists.

The limited-time offering swaps out traditional poutine gravy for hollandaise-style sauce and piles on an assortment of breakfast-related ingredients over crispy potato bites and cheese curds. According to McDonald's Canada, the Breakfast Poutine was created "by popular demand," suggesting Canadians have actually been asking for this unconventional morning meal.

McDonald's new breakfast poutine. McDonald's new breakfast poutine.McDonald's Canada

What's in the Breakfast Poutine?

The morning mashup includes:

  • Crispy potato bites made with 100% Canadian potatoes
  • Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, green chillies, onions, and sausage
  • Cheese curds
  • Hot hollandaise-style sauce
While we haven't tried it yet, the new creation seems to be a hybrid of a McDonald's breakfast burrito and the chain's standard poutine.

It's available in a large size and goes for $7.99 before tax.

When can you get it?

Here's the catch: unlike all-day breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin, the Breakfast Poutine is only available from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. at participating McDonald's locations in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

The company suggests pairing it with a small McCafé Premium Roast coffee, which costs just $1 plus tax year-round.

"Our guests have been asking for a breakfast poutine for a long time, and we are proud to unveil this exciting take on a Canadian classic," said Melissa Hains, Director of Field Marketing at McDonald's Canada. "The Breakfast Poutine reflects our approach to innovation: reimagining a favourite comfort food for the morning, while staying true to the essence of the McDonald's breakfast our guests love."

Whether hollandaise sauce and cheese curds are what you want at 7 a.m. is another question entirely, but for poutine purists willing to try something different, McDonald's is betting the answer is yes.

The Breakfast Poutine is available for a limited time only.

Would you try a McDonald's Breakfast Poutine?

