American Brandon McNulty claims men's road race world title in Montreal
Brandon McNulty took first place in the men's elite road race, bringing the UCI road world championships in Montreal to an end on Sunday.
The American cyclist crossed the finish line in six hours, 17 minutes and four seconds.
It was another big victory for McNulty, who won the 2025 Montreal Cycling Grand Prix.
Australia's Michael James Matthews, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands and American Quinn Simmons finished in a three-way tie for second place, 13 seconds back of McNulty.
Michael Leonard of Oakville, Ont., was the top Canadian finisher, coming in 32nd, while Ottawa's Michael Woods came 35th in what he's said will be his final race for the national team.
The men's road event capped seven days of competition in Montreal where 1,000 athletes from 100 countries vied for 13 world titles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.
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