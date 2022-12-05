Montreal Canadiens Goalie Carey Price Called Out Justin Trudeau In A Pro-Gun Instagram Post
"I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour. I am not a criminal or a threat to society."
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price shared a rare, politically charged Instagram post Sunday taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what Price apparently perceives as an attempt to inhibit his use of hunting rifles.
The post consisted of a photo of Price in an open field dressed in hunting attire and carrying a gun.
"I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour. I am not a criminal or a threat to society," he wrote. "What [Justin Trudeau] is trying to do is unjust."
"Thank you for listening to my opinion."
The goalie also tagged the pro-gun Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), which is campaigning against a proposed amendment to a federal bill (C-21) that a CBC report suggests would in effect ban some weapons used by hunters.
Liberal MP Pam Damoff has accused the CCFR of "[trafficking] in fear and disinformation."
"We respect hunters and will ensure they can continue to participate in this proud pastime and tradition," she wrote in a December 2 tweet.