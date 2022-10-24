Carey Price Says He Has No Plan To Retire (For Now) & Opened Up About His Recovery
"We'll have to take it step by step."
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price told the media Monday that he currently doesn't anticipate retiring from the team, at least in the near future as some fans had feared.
"We'll have to take it step by step," he said at a press conference. "I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment."
A knee injury has kept Price away from the rink. Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes said in August that the injury could keep him out of the 2022-2023 season entirely.
"Right now my goal is to be pain-free from day to day," the goalie said Monday. He said he still has difficulty getting up and down stairs. "My first priority is just to get my body in a place to where I'm pain free."
He described the injury and recovery process as an "emotional roller coaster."
"It's frustrating, no question."
"You go from being in the Stanley Cup Final" in 2021 "to be sitting here today [...] It's not a position I envision myself being in."
