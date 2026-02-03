Montrealers affected by January's snowstorm can now join a Hydro-Québec class action lawsuit
You could be entitled to compensation.
If you lost power during the major snowstorm that hit Montreal on January 24, you might be able to join a class action lawsuit against Hydro-Québec.
Local law firm LEX GROUP Inc. filed a lawsuit on January 28 on behalf of anyone who suffered damages from the power outage that affected the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, including Côte Saint-Luc, parts of Montreal, and Montreal-West.
As MTL Blog previously reported, the snowstorm knocked out power to thousands of addresses across Montreal and surrounding areas. The outage began around 10:30 a.m. on January 24 and lasted multiple days for many residents. The blackout came during a particularly brutal stretch of winter weather, with wind chills hitting -25°C and heavy snowfall rates reaching up to 2 centimetres per hour.
What caused the outage?
According to the lawsuit, the blackout was caused by equipment failure at Hydro-Québec's Hampstead substation in Côte Saint-Luc, a facility that has been in service since 1955.
Meanwhile, Hydro-Québec has allegedly known since at least 2018 that the aging substation needed to be replaced, but the project has been delayed and isn't scheduled for completion until 2029.
Who can join?
According to the law firm, anyone who experienced the outage or suffered damages as a result may be part of the proposed class. This could include people who lost food due to spoilage, had property damage (such as frozen pipes that burst), had to temporarily relocate, or incurred hotel, rental, or other emergency costs.
According to the court filing, at least one person died during the outage, and others required medical attention.
The proposed class definition may change as the case proceeds, either through court decisions or amendments filed by the law firm.
What happens next?
The court still needs to authorize the class action before it can proceed. If authorized and ultimately successful, either through a court ruling or settlement, affected residents could be entitled to compensation.
There's no cost to join. The law firm works on a contingency basis, meaning they only get paid if the case is successful.
The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages, arguing that Hydro-Québec was "grossly and/or intentionally negligent" by failing to replace aging equipment despite repeated outages in recent years and by providing misleading information about power restoration times during the January blackout.
How to join
Residents who want to be kept informed about the case can sign up through LEX GROUP's website. Signing up creates no financial obligation and doesn't establish a lawyer-client relationship.
However, the firm warns that signing up only adds you to their list of potential class members. It doesn't mean they're representing your personal interests. Anyone concerned about their individual situation may want to consult independent legal counsel.
For more information or to register, visit the LEX GROUP website.