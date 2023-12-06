An 850-Metre Illuminated Ice Skating Trail Is Opening Just Outside Montreal This Winter
The site will have bar service on some Saturdays. 👀
This winter, Récréoparc in Sainte-Catherine, just south of downtown Montreal along the Saint Lawrence River, is transforming into a magical winter playground with nine kilometres of hiking trails, weekend DJ sets and bar service, and an 850-metre-long illuminated ice skating path.
Seasonal activities at Récréoparc also include two ice rinks, a two-kilometre route for cross-country skiing, almost two kilometres of snowshoeing trails, and a two-kilometre path for winter walks.
This year's Rendez-Vous Polaires will offer three special days of activities, blending family-friendly entertainment during the day with lively DJ sets as the sun sets.
Each themed night will offer a distinct flavour of winter fun:
- January 20: From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. the park hosts a "Day of Extreme Challenges." At 4 p.m., the ambience will shift to a DJ night themed around 70s and 80s music.
- February 3: The festivities continue with a winter beach party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a "Winter Fiesta" DJ night, bringing a burst of warmth.
- February 10: The excitement peaks with the "Tuque War Day" from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The evening transitions into a DJ night celebrating hits from the 90s and 2000s.
The park's facilities include a café-restaurant, a bar, food trucks, and a welcoming pavilion equipped with tables and restrooms. The rental centre provides equipment for various winter activities.
Snowshoes for $17.25 per two-hour rental, a pair of skates for $10, snow scooters at $23.50 per hour, and crampons or walking sticks available for $9.75.
You can attend Rendez-Vous Polaires free of charge. However, there's a parking fee of $15, which is waived for residents of Sainte-Catherine and Delson.
Récréoparc's winter offerings are subject to weather conditions, so you should check the status of activities on the Récréoparc website or Facebook page.
Récréoparc Winter Playground in Sainte-Catherine
When: January 20 to March 5, 2024; Bar service and DJ sets on Saturday evenings
Where: Récréoparc, 5340, boul. Marie-Victorin, Sainte-Catherine, QC
Cost:
- Entry is free
- Parking is $15 for non-residents
- Rentals for non-residents:
- Skates: $10
- Snowshoes: $17.25