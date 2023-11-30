7 Of The Best Montreal Ice Rinks To Glide On Day Or Night
They're all under $10 to access (and most are free). ⛸️
Some days may be frigid in Montreal, but that doesn't mean you should let the chance to skate at one of the city's best ice rinks slide by this winter. You can bundle up for a turn outdoors under a city landmark, or check out the indoor skating rink housed in the tallest building downtown.
Here are some of the best ice rinks in Montreal for you to discover:
Atrium Le 1000
Where: 1000, rue De La Gauchetière O.
Cost: $10 general admission; $9 skate rental.
Reason to visit: This indoor rink in downtown Montreal is flooded with natural light from a massive overhead glass dome and is located on the ground floor of the tallest building in Montreal. You have to navigate some pretty cool architecture to find it and once you do, you can skate to music all day (if you want). Services include skate sharpening ($9) and locker rental ($5). Just make sure you reserve a ticket online, or you won't be able to access the rink.
Beaver Lake
When: Opens December 20
Where: 2000, chem. Remembrance
Cost: Free admission; $12.75 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This beautiful outdoor rink on Mount Royal is refrigerated to maintain the ice. You can work up a sweat and then treat yourself to a hot chocolate or nibbles at the nearby Café des Amis. The skate rental counter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with skate sharpening ($8.95) available from 1 p.m. until at least 5 p.m. (sometimes later on the weekends).
Old Port
When: Opens December 9
Where: Bassin Bonsecours
Cost: $10 for all-day access
Reason to visit: You can skate around the Grande Roue, and the island it's on, with romantic views of the Saint Lawrence River and Old Montreal. Grab a snack or hot drink at the Bonsecours bistro, or take a break at heated rest areas. The skate rental shop sharpens hockey and figure skates for $6.95, you can also use a free locker (padlocks cost $4.35 each to rent). If you're keen to skate on the best quality ice, you can check online ahead to gauge the daily condition of the rink.
Esplanade Tranquille
Where: 1442, rue Clark
Cost: Free to access, $13 skate rental
Reason to visit: This downtown rink in the Place des Spectacles is twice as big as NYC's Rockefeller rink. The site is refrigerated and resurfaced every 90 minutes. There's also an adjoining café, restaurant, game rental counter and self-service library to enjoy indoors.
Parc La Fontaine
When: Opens December 16
Where: 3819, ave Calixa-Lavallée
Cost: Free access; $13 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This massive Plateau rink is made with natural ice, which means conditions have to be just right for it to open. You can check the city's site to ensure it's operating before you head over. If you decide to rent skates, you'll have to leave an ID card until you return them. The on-site lodge also offers $8.70 skate sharpening.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
People skating under string lights.
When: Opens December 23
Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Cost: Free to access; $15 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This riverside ice skating trail on Île Notre-Dame has panoramic views of downtown and Old Montreal. The redesigned 500-metre path follows the Saint Lawrence River and lights up at night, leading to a natural ice rink that's open daily.
Parc Willibrord
Where: 1018, rue Willibrord
Cost: Free to access, no rentals
Reason to visit: Verdun's 'Bleu Blanc Bouge' ice ring is a popular free spot to get your skate on. While there are no rentals available, you can bring your own gear and store your belongings in a free locker area nearby (just don't forget to bring a lock). Fans of the rink say it's perfect for a pick-up hockey game or family visit, but advise checking the opening times to make sure you're not disappointed.