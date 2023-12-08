Montreal Could Get Hit With Another Winter Storm This Weekend
From sun to snow with rain in tow.
Montreal, still reeling from a heavy snowfall, is now bracing for another potential winter storm this weekend. The city and surrounding regions in Quebec are poised for a mix of weather conditions, starting with milder temperatures and evolving into substantial rain and snow.
Météomédia forecasts the storm will hit Quebec from Sunday, December 10, to Monday, December 11. Thanks to a jet stream – a high-speed air current in the atmosphere — taking a more northerly path, the southern part of Quebec, including Montreal, will first get milder, warmer air, leading to rainfall. But as the storm moves on, there's a chance for it to turn into snow, especially later in the storm.
A triple threat
The upcoming storm in Quebec is shaped by three key factors. First, there's a weather system coming from Western Canada. This one is expected to bring a wave of warmer air and rain to the area by Saturday. Then, a second system originating from the southern United States will bring humidity to the mix, contrasting with the colder air in the atmosphere.
The third factor is a bit of a wildcard: it's a subsequent system that develops in the wake of the second one, and it could introduce a variety of unexpected weather conditions across Quebec.
"A difference of around 20° C separates the two air masses," according to the weather experts at Météomédia.
The path of the storm depends a lot on the fast-moving jet stream air current. It's like a river of air high above that can guide weather systems. If the "air river" dips south, it pulls cold air along with it, possibly leading to a storm with winter-like conditions in Quebec. On the other hand, if the jet stream stays north, Quebec will be on the warmer side of the storm, likely bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
And then there's the possibility of significant snow. If the colder air wins out, and the jet stream moves south, some areas might just get rain, but others could see a lot of snow – we're talking 15 to 25 cm in some places.
From drizzle to blizzard
There's still some uncertainty about the exact route this storm will take, but the current predictions indicate a range of different types of precipitation for the region. The Greater Montreal area might see a lot of rain, maybe between 10 to 50 mm, which could switch over to snow as the air gets colder.
Residents are advised to prepare for rapidly changing conditions. The move from rain to snow can make roads slippery, reduce how far you can see and could disrupt travel plans.
Looking at the immediate forecast, Environment Canada says Friday will be pretty cold, with a chance of light snow in the morning and temperatures around minus 6° C. On Saturday, it might get a bit warmer, up to 2° C, with some rain expected in the evening. The rain is likely to continue through Sunday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 4° C, but then dropping close to zero by nightfall, setting the stage for snow.
This mix of cold, rain, and potential snow is another reminder of just how unpredictable the weather can be in Quebec at this time of year.