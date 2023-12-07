A Clothing Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Weekend & Everything Is 10$ Or Less
Branded clothing for men, women and kids.
If you've been looking to spruce up your wardrobe or revamp your winter style, then LJJ Essentials has totally got you covered.
The Montreal-based company is notorious for its winter jacket sales and while you can still get your hands on discounted coats at upcoming sales across Montreal and Laval this season, LJJ Essentials is offering branded clothing all week long and the best part? Everything is $10 or less.
The warehouse sale will take place at Centre Riocan on rue Jean-Yves in Montreal's West Island (directly beside the Cineplex Kirkland cinema) from December 7 until December 10, 2023. Parking is available on-site.
Guests are invited to browse through over one million items LJJ Essentials has in stock including t-shirts, joggers, shorts, sleepwear, swimwear, denim, pants, and hoodies, among other selections for men, women and kids. All for $10!
LJJ Essentials accepts payment in the form of cash, credit, debit or Apple Pay.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — giving Montrealers four days to get in on the clothing sale action.
The Montreal clothing company recommends getting there early as certain styles and sizes could sell out fast.
Happy shopping!
Montreal Clothing Sale
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Where: 3000-3430 rue Jean Yves unit B001 Kirkland, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get branded clothing including tees, bottoms, swimwear and sleepwear (and much more) for men, women and kids — all for $10.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.