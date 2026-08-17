Montreal Airport issued new travel advice — Here's what to know before your next flight
From a new Uber zone to an additional bus route.
With summer travel season still in full swing, Montreal-Trudeau International Airport can be a lot to deal with, whether you're the one catching a flight or the one stuck circling the arrivals loop trying to pick someone up.
Between ongoing construction, packed parking lots, and traffic that backs up fast along the access roads, ADM Aéroports de Montréal put out a set of travel tips back in June meant to cut down on some of that chaos, and most of it is still worth knowing as the season winds down.
Arrive three hours early, no matter where you're flying
ADM suggests getting to the airport three hours before departure, regardless of your destination, to leave enough time for pre-boarding procedures. If you want to speed that process along, the airport points to a few free digital tools, including Mobile Passport Control for flights to the U.S., YUL Express for any flight departing from YUL, and Enhanced Passenger Processing for flights heading to the U.S. specifically.
A new bus route connects YUL directly to the REM
One of the bigger changes this summer is the 815 bus line, which started running June 17 and continues through October 19. It connects the Des Sources REM station directly to YUL in under 20 minutes, with departures every 15 minutes during peak hours, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. It's meant to give travellers a way around the ongoing construction and congestion near the airport while the REM's airport branch is still being built. Route details are available through the STM's website.
Being dropped off? Use the Express zones instead of the main terminal curb
For anyone getting a ride to the airport, ADM recommends having your driver drop you off at the Express drop-off areas at the P4 and P10 parking facilities instead of the main terminal. Both are free, open every day of the week, and connected to the terminal by a frequent shuttle that only takes a few minutes.
Picking someone up? There's a system for that too
People picking up a passenger rather than dropping one off should head to the Express drop-off areas at P4 or P10, but only once your passenger has actually landed and is ready. In the meantime, ADM recommends waiting at the CellParc lot instead of circling the airport roads, which offers free parking for up to two hours.
The new Uber and Lyft pickup zone
By the end of June, ADM introduced a dedicated pickup zone for Uber and Lyft rides, separate from the main terminal curb, meant to help manage congestion. In practice, it hasn't been welcomed by everyone.
If you're planning to grab a rideshare on your way out of the airport, it's worth budgeting a few extra minutes to actually reach the pickup point.
Plan ahead before you even leave home
ADM also recommends using the YUL Transit Planner ahead of time, along with checking road conditions through Québec 511 or a navigation app before heading out, especially with construction still affecting traffic around the airport this summer.
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