Montreal already had 377 break-ins this month — These are the most at-risk areas
The new year hasn't brought any relief for Montreal homeowners dealing with break-ins.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has recorded 377 break-and-enter incidents between January 1 and January 28, 2026, according to the latest data available through the city's Vue sur la sécurité publique interactive tool.
That pace suggests 2026 could see break-ins continue the upward trend that marked last year. For context, Montreal recorded over 6,000 break-ins throughout 2025, representing a 6% increase over 2024 numbers.
The Montreal neighbourhoods being targeted in 2026
The SPVM's interactive crime mapping tool shows that the same areas getting hit hardest in 2025 are continuing to see elevated activity in the early weeks of 2026.
The SPVM's interactive Montreal crime map.SPVM
According to the data, these neighbourhoods and boroughs are experiencing the most break-and-enter incidents so far this year:
Ville-Marie remains a hotspot, particularly around the downtown core where the density of residential and commercial properties creates more opportunities for thieves.
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve continues to see significant activity, with multiple sectors within the borough showing elevated numbers of incidents.
Plateau-Mont-Royal is still being targeted frequently, possibly due to its mix of older buildings and high residential density.
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension is among the hardest-hit areas, with incidents spread across different parts of the borough.
Montréal-Nord rounds out the list of most-affected neighbourhoods, with concentrated activity in several sectors.
The interactive map allows residents to zoom in on their specific street or neighbourhood to see exactly how many incidents have been reported nearby.
How it compares to recent years
If the current rate continues, Montreal could be on track for another year of increasing break-ins.
The 377 incidents recorded in the first 28 days of 2026 works out to an average of about 13.5 break-ins per day across the city.
For context, here's how break-and-enter cases have trended in Montreal over the past decade:
- 2015: 9,947 break-ins
- 2016: 9,483
- 2017: 8,816
- 2018: 7,052
- 2019: 6,715
- 2020: 5,733
- 2021: 4,809
- 2022: 5,554
- 2023: 6,048
- 2024: 5,844
- 2025: 6,139
While we're still far from the peak levels of nearly 10,000 incidents seen in 2015, the steady climb over the past few years marks a reversal of the downward trend the city enjoyed through the early 2020s.
What else is happening in Montreal
Break-ins are just one category of crime tracked by police. So far in 2026, the SPVM has recorded approximately 1,100 total incidents across multiple crime categories.
That total includes:
- 377 break-and-enter incidents
- 235 mischief reports
- 488 theft-related crimes, including robberies, car thefts, and thefts from vehicles
If you want to see how your specific neighbourhood is affected, the SPVM's Vue sur la sécurité publique tool is available through the City of Montreal's website, where you can explore the interactive map and filter by different crime types and time periods.