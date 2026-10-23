6 Amir locations in Quebec were fined by MAPAQ in the past year —and one racked up $5,500
Three are in the Montreal area.
A handful of Amir restaurant locations across Quebec have been ordered to pay a combined $12,500 in fines from Quebec's Ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) over the past year, according to records published in the provincial food safety registry.
The 12 fines were handed down between November 2025 and October 2026, at locations in Sherbrooke, Montreal, Quebec City, Brossard and Gatineau. Most of the violations involved food temperatures and premises that weren’t free of insects, rodents or their droppings.
Each location is registered to a different numbered company, according to MAPAQ records.
Before diving in, it's worth noting that the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months or more can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here's a breakdown of the fines at each location, from the highest total to the lowest.
Amir, 1105 Rue King Est, Sherbrooke: $5,500
The Sherbrooke location on King Street East had five fines published over the past year, more than any other Amir in the province.
December 8, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. The infraction dates back to October 30, 2024, and the judgment was issued December 2, 2025.
December 8, 2025: $500
A person preparing food or cleaning equipment was not wearing a beard covering that fully covered their beard. The infraction dates back to November 20, 2024, and the judgment was also issued December 2, 2025.
March 27, 2026: $1,000
A perishable product sold or served hot was not kept at an internal temperature of at least 60°C. The infraction dates back to February 24, 2025, and the judgment was issued March 26, 2026.
March 27, 2026: $1,000
Inspectors again found a hot perishable product that was not kept at an internal temperature of at least 60°C. The infraction dates back to May 6, 2025, and the judgment was issued March 26, 2026.
October 19, 2026: $2,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at 4°C or below. MAPAQ records list this as a repeat offence, and at $2,000, it’s the largest single fine on this list. The infraction dates back to July 2, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 5, 2026.
Restaurant Amir, 1205 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montreal: $2,500
This Griffintown location had two fines published for failing to keep its premises free of contaminants and animals, a category that includes insects, rodents and their droppings.
November 5, 2025: $1,500
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to November 11, 2024, and the judgment was issued November 5, 2025.
November 20, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors cited the same violation again. The infraction dates back to January 14, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 20, 2025.
According to MAPAQ, the operator who ran this location at the time of the infractions has since ceased operations.
Amir, 980 Rue Bouvier, Quebec City: $2,000
A Quebec City location had two fines published for the same violation.
December 22, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at 4°C or below. The infraction dates back to March 31, 2025, and the judgment was issued December 17, 2025.
May 19, 2026: $1,000
Inspectors cited the same temperature violation again. The infraction dates back to October 7, 2025, and the judgment was issued May 9, 2026.
Amir Verdun, 4401 Rue Wellington, Montreal: $1,000
May 26, 2026: $1,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. The infraction dates back to July 7, 2025, and the judgment was issued May 26, 2026.
According to MAPAQ, the operator who ran this location at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations.
Earlier fines on record
This isn’t the first fine on record at this address. In November 2024, MAPAQ published a $2,000 fine against the same operator for failing to keep the premises free of contaminants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. That violation dates back to October 20, 2023.
Restaurant Amir, 2151 Boulevard Lapinière, Brossard: $1,000
May 22, 2026: $1,000
Inspectors found that the premises were not free of animals, including rodents, insects or their droppings. The infraction dates back to August 20, 2025, and the judgment was issued May 20, 2026.
Amir, 1100 Boulevard Maloney Ouest, Gatineau: $500
July 8, 2026: $500
A person preparing food or cleaning equipment was not wearing a beard covering that fully covered their beard. The infraction dates back to September 23, 2025, and the judgment was issued June 30, 2026.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the courts and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at these establishments.
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