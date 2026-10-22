This 1-km mountain coaster near Montreal lets you soar through a red and gold forest
This is your last weekend to enjoy it! 🍂
If you're looking for a fall adventure that's a little more exciting than a hike through the woods, this Quebec attraction lets you take in the autumn scenery in a totally unique way.
Tucked in the Gatineau Hills just outside Ottawa, this outdoor adventure destination lets you soar through a colourful forest before racing down a mountainside surrounded by fall foliage—and this is your last chance to enjoy it before the season ends.
Located in Chelsea, Quebec, Camp Fortune is a ski centre offering year-round activities and adventures.
One of the resort's standout attractions is its mountain coaster, a gravity-powered ride that stretches for approximately one kilometre down the hillside.
The track winds through the Gatineau Hills, giving you a front-row seat to the beautiful fall colours.
The experience starts with a scenic chairlift ride up the mountain. As you rise above the slopes, you can admire the surrounding landscape and look out over Gatineau Park, where the autumn foliage transforms the hills into a patchwork of red, orange and yellow.
You then board the mountain coaster and cruise down the track through the forest, onto the Clifford and Marshall ski runs and through scenic tunnels.
The track twists and turns through the forest, giving you a spectacular view of the fall scenery.
But while the surrounding scenery may be peaceful, the ride will be anything but. The mountain coaster can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres an hour as it twists, turns and zips through the hills.
The rail of the coaster is also just inches from the ground, so it really feels like you're cruising along the forest floor.
Unlike a traditional roller coaster, however, this ride lets you control your own speed with a handbrake.
The mountain coaster isn't the only reason to make the trip. Camp Fortune offers several other outdoor activities that let you experience the fall colours in Gatineau Hills.
You can ride the Peak to Peak Ziplines, where you can fly down and across the valley with beautiful views of Gatineau Park, or enjoy mountain biking through the forest.
Camp Fortune is also home to an aerial park with suspended walkways, bridges, and more, where you can climb ladders, balance over tight ropes, and crawl through barrels in the air.
Camp Fortune is located just under 3 hours away from Montreal, making it a fun spot for a last-minute autumn outing. As you'll be passing through Ottawa on the route, you could even make it a multi-stop trip.
The ski resort is located just minutes away from Gatineau Park, where you'll find many other opportunities for getting out and enjoying the fall colours, including hiking trails, turquoise lakes, caves and mountains.
Tickets for the mountain coaster start at $22 per ride, or $33 for two rides. Tickets for the last weekend of the coaster will be sold on site, according to the resort, and the ride will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While the ride is only open until October 25, you can still enjoy mountain biking through the park's forest of red and gold trees until November 15, 2026.
Be sure to come back in the winter to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and more snowy activities at the resort.
Camp Fortune
Price: $22 per ride on the mountain coaster
When: Until October 25; mountain biking available until November 15, 2026
Address: 300 Dunlop Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit this scenic ski resort that transforms into a wonderland of fall colours.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.