8 Montreal restaurants with portions that are actually worth the price, according to locals
Bring your Tupperware. 🍝
There's nothing worse than paying $30 (or more) for a plate of food at a Montreal restaurant and still leaving hungry.
With grocery prices climbing and menus creeping up every year, eating out can feel like a gamble. Some spots charge more and serve less, and you end up stopping for a slice on the way home.
So we asked our readers on Facebook to tell us which Montreal restaurants still serve portions that are actually worth the money. Hundreds of you chimed in with recommendations.
From old-school delis and Greek institutions to a Peruvian gem on Saint-Hubert, these are the spots you said will leave you full, and maybe even with leftovers for tomorrow.
Miami Deli
Open 24 hours a day on Sherbrooke Street East, Miami Deli is the kind of place that has something for every craving, at any hour. The menu is massive, and so are the plates. One reader said they paid $30 for a three-skewer platter with chicken, pork and shrimp that came with soup, salad, two sides and dessert. "I got three meals out of it," they wrote.
- What to get: Brochette platter
- Address: 3090 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC
Beaubien Deli
This Rosemont family restaurant has been a neighbourhood staple for years, serving up classic diner fare from breakfast to late-night. It's especially popular for its morning menu. One loyal customer said you can get a full breakfast on weekdays for under $10, and admitted they went "almost every morning for eight years."
That's about as strong an endorsement as you can get.
- What to get: Weekday breakfast
- Address: 4023 Rue Beaubien E, Montreal, QC
Marathon Souvlaki
Marathon has been a go-to for Greek food in Montreal for a long time, and the generous portions are a big part of why. The plates, which go for as low as $23, come stacked with meat, rice, fries or potatoes and the restaurant's famous Marathon salad with its signature dressing.
One reader said that when they order from Marathon, there's enough left over "for lunch and supper the next day too."
- What to get: Gyro or souvlaki plate with the Marathon salad
- Address: 5365 Rue des Jockeys, Montreal, QC
Las Tres Conchitas
Plates from Las Tres Conchitas.
Uber Eats
If you've never tried Peruvian food, this Villeray spot on Saint-Hubert is a good place to start. The menu is full of classics like ceviche, lomo saltado and anticuchos, and the portions are generous.
One Montrealer called it the best Peruvian restaurant in the city, with "huge portions, amazing price and best ceviche in town." It's also BYOB, so you can save even more by bringing your own bottle.
- What to get: Ceviche mixto or lomo saltado
- Address: 7532 Rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Elio Pizzeria
A Little Italy classic, Elio has been serving up pizza and pasta to Montrealers for generations. The pasta portions are generous, and the all-dressed pizza comes loaded with pepperoni and toppings.
You definitely won't leave hungry.
- What to get: Pizza and salad
- Address: 351 Rue de Bellechasse, Montreal, QC
Scarolies Pasta Emporium
If there was a clear winner in our comments section, it was Scarolies. The West Island Italian restaurant was named at least a dozen times in the comments section. The menu covers just about every pasta, pizza and Italian dish you could want, and the portions are so big that leftovers are basically guaranteed.
And early birds really do get the worm here, with plenty of lunch dishes going for around $20.
- What to get: Any of the pastas (especially at lunch)
- Address: 950 Boul. Saint-Jean, Pointe-Claire, QC
Jarry Smoked Meat
With its vintage wood-panelled interior, this Saint-Léonard restaurant feels like stepping back in time. But people keep coming back for the food.
The smoked meat sandwich is the star, and it's served with fries, coleslaw and a pickle for around $23. It's a hearty, no-fuss meal that will easily fill you up, and the menu also has poutine, club sandwiches, subs and more.
- What to get: Smoked meat sandwich with fries and coleslaw
- Address: 6549 Rue Jarry E, Saint-Léonard, QC
Côte-St-Luc BBQ
This charcoal-grilled chicken spot has been a Montreal favourite for decades. According to one reader, it's known for its "generous portion of delicious fries" and "unlimited" sauce and coleslaw, "making sure you never leave hungry." They also pointed out that their lunch specials are hard to beat "in this climate of overpriced restaurants."
Meanwhile, a family platter allows you to feed four people for around $50.
- What to get: Lunch special with chicken and fries
- Address: 5403 Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Luc, Montreal, QC (NDG) or 4360 Boul. des Sources, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC (West Island)