These popular Montreal fast food restaurants were recently hit with health inspection fines
One burger joint was handed a $5,000 fine.
Health inspection fines handed to Montreal restaurants tend to get attention. And for good reason.
The province's food safety watchdog holds every establishment to the same hygiene and safety standards, and the latest round of judgments covers some recognizable names.
Between May 1 and June 1, 2026, a substantial amount of Montreal fast food restaurants were ordered to pay fines for food safety and sanitation violations, according to records published by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ).
One important note before diving in: the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place in 2026. In many cases, several months or even years can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here are the Montreal fast food restaurants fined in that window, ranked by total fine amount.
B12 Burger — $5,000 (5693 chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges)
B12 Burger received the largest single fine in this batch — $5,000 — after a March 5, 2025 inspection found the establishment was operating without a valid MAPAQ permit, which is prohibited under Quebec food safety law. The judgment was issued May 21, 2026.
Marché Drummond / Joe's Panini — $4,500 (1404 rue Drummond)
A $4,500 fine was issued to this popular sandwich shop on June 1, 2026, following an April 22, 2025 inspection. Inspectors found that heat-sensitive perishable products were not being cooled promptly or maintained at or below 4°C as required.
La Belle Province — $4,000 (1663 avenue Dollard)
This La Belle Province was fined $4,000 on May 8, 2026, after a May 13, 2025 inspection found that equipment, surfaces and sanitary facilities were not kept clean.
Tim Hortons — $2,800 (12775 rue Sherbrooke Est)
This location picked up two judgments within two months, both citing the same issue: equipment, surfaces and sanitary installations not kept clean.
- $1,800 fine — infraction dated December 19, 2024, judged June 1, 2026
- $1,000 fine — infraction dated January 22, 2025, judged May 21, 2026
Subway — $2,000 (4235 rue Wellington)
A Verdun Subway was fined $2,000 on May 6, 2026, for a November 3, 2025 violation. Inspectors found that perishable products were not being cooled promptly or held at or below 4°C as required.
Thai Express — $1,500 (5259 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)
A $1,500 fine was issued on May 25, 2026, after an April 14, 2025 inspection found that equipment, surfaces and sanitary facilities were not maintained in a clean state.
Amir Verdun — $1,000 (4401 rue Wellington)
Amir Verdun was fined $1,000 on May 26, 2026, for a July 7, 2025 violation involving perishable products not being properly cooled or maintained at or below 4°C. MAPAQ notes the operator at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations at this location.
Restaurant Greenspot — $1,000 (3041 rue Notre-Dame Ouest)
While it remains one of Montreal's most beloved greasy spoons, Greenspot received a $1,000 fine on May 26, 2026, for the same category of violation — perishable items not held at or below the required 4°C. The infraction was dated August 5, 2025.
Bucky Rooster Fritures / Evalinas — $1,000 (3981 rue Notre-Dame Ouest)
A $1,000 fine was issued on May 26, 2026, after a September 25, 2025 inspection found the premises were not free of contaminants, pests, insects, rodents or their excrement.
Piri Piri Hochelaga — $500 (3753 rue Ontario Est)
Piri Piri Hochelaga received a $500 fine on May 26, 2026, for a violation dated October 16, 2025. Staff handling food preparation were found not to be wearing the required hair and beard coverings.
Is it still safe to eat at these places?
A fine from MAPAQ does not automatically mean a restaurant is unsafe to visit today. When a food establishment remains open after receiving a violation, it means corrective actions have been taken and follow-up inspections have been carried out to confirm compliance. Temporary closures are only ordered when there is an immediate risk to public health.