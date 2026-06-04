Ground meat from this Montreal grocery store is being recalled — Here's what you should know
Check your fridge.
If you picked up ground meat from a grocery store in downtown Montreal in the last few days, it's worth checking what's in your fridge before dinner tonight.
MAPAQ, in collaboration with the City of Montreal's food inspection division, has issued a recall targeting all ground meat products sold at Supermarché Madina, located at 17 rue Ontario Est, on May 31 and June 1, 2026.
The products were prepared to order at the counter and sold without labels, meaning there are no specific SKUs or packaging codes to look for. If you bought any ground meat from that location on either of those dates, in any quantity or format, the recall applies to you.
The reason the recall was issued isn't immediately obvious from looking at the product. Authorities note that the affected meat shows no visible signs of spoilage and no suspicious odour, but warn that consuming it could still pose a health risk. The products were not prepared, packaged or stored in a way that ensures their safety.
This recall is also far from the only food safety notice to come out of Quebec recently. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a wave of recalls over the past few weeks alone, covering everything from fresh produce to chocolate to spices. The full list is worth a look if you haven't checked your pantry lately.
As for the ground meat, MAPAQ is recommending that anyone who purchased the affected item either return it to the store or throw it away. No illnesses had been reported at the time the notice was published, but anyone who has already consumed the product and is experiencing symptoms is advised to contact a health professional.
The full recall notice is available on MAPAQ's website at mapaq.gouv.qc.ca.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.