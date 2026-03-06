A popular smash burger chain is coming to Montreal and giving out free burgers this weekend

The first 100 people through the door at 12 p.m. will score a free burger.

A tray of Rosie's Burgers.

The Canadian quick-service burger chain with 13 locations across the country, is opening its first Quebec location this Saturday.

@rosiesburgers | Instagram
Senior Writer

A new figure is about to emerge within Montreal's smash burger scene, and her name is Rosie.

Rosie's Burgers, a Canadian quick-service burger chain with 13 locations across the country, is opening its first Quebec location this Saturday, March 7, in Mile End at 210 Saint-Viateur.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 people through the door at 12 p.m. will score a free burger — specifically, The Rosie, the chain's signature smash burger. It's first-come, first-served, so you'll want to show up early.

It may be new to Montreal foodies, but Rosie's menu leans into the classics, with smash burgers in various sizes, chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and banana pudding. It's nothing too out of left field, but given the generous portion sizes and focus on quality ingredients, the chain has the potential to make a splash in the city's growing fast food scene.

The chain's CEO, Sean Black, said in a statement that "Mile End is a natural fit for Rosie's restaurant culture," citing the neighbourhood's local character and density. The company has also indicated more Quebec locations are in the works for later in 2026.


Rosie's Burgers - Montreal

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Smash burgers

Address: 210 Rue Saint Viateur O, Montreal, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love a good smash burger? Plus, you might even get yours for free.

Rosie's menu

From Your Site Articles
montreal restaurantsmontreal foodiesbest burgers in montreal
Eat and DrinkEat and DrinkMontreal
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal's La Ronde was just sold in a $342M deal and changes could be coming

"Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition."

Here's why some Montrealers aren't happy about Quebec's new retail hours law

Starting next week, stores in Quebec can stay open much later on weekends.

The SPVM just caught Canada's most wanted fugitive but they're still searching for another

A murder suspect is on the loose.

When you should actually take off your winter tires in Quebec, according to a meteorologist

"Snow is still possible into the end of March and even into April."

The STM is hiring for summer 2026 and some jobs pay over $33 an hour

Training is paid too.

Super C vs. Walmart: Which grocery store is actually cheaper for Quebec shoppers?

There was a clear winner.

'Quebec poutine cheese' could soon get a special designation to protect the squeak

The cheese would have protected status like Champagne and Bordeaux wine.

The Supreme Court just ruled Quebec can't deny asylum seekers subsidized child care

The court says Quebec discriminated by blocking refugee claimants from $9-a-day daycare.