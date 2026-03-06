A popular smash burger chain is coming to Montreal and giving out free burgers this weekend
The first 100 people through the door at 12 p.m. will score a free burger.
A new figure is about to emerge within Montreal's smash burger scene, and her name is Rosie.
Rosie's Burgers, a Canadian quick-service burger chain with 13 locations across the country, is opening its first Quebec location this Saturday, March 7, in Mile End at 210 Saint-Viateur.
To mark the occasion, the first 100 people through the door at 12 p.m. will score a free burger — specifically, The Rosie, the chain's signature smash burger. It's first-come, first-served, so you'll want to show up early.
It may be new to Montreal foodies, but Rosie's menu leans into the classics, with smash burgers in various sizes, chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and banana pudding. It's nothing too out of left field, but given the generous portion sizes and focus on quality ingredients, the chain has the potential to make a splash in the city's growing fast food scene.
The chain's CEO, Sean Black, said in a statement that "Mile End is a natural fit for Rosie's restaurant culture," citing the neighbourhood's local character and density. The company has also indicated more Quebec locations are in the works for later in 2026.
Rosie's Burgers - Montreal
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Smash burgers
Address: 210 Rue Saint Viateur O, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love a good smash burger? Plus, you might even get yours for free.