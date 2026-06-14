Montreal has a European beer spa and you can soak in beer baths while you sip
It's a boozy way to get pampered.
It's not so common to associate beer with health and well-being, but that's just what Bains Ninkasi does.
This Montreal spa, located near Place-des-Arts metro station, celebrates the power of natural beer ingredients as a Nordic wellness approach, merging hops and aromatic herbs to create a multisensory restorative experience with active compounds that are good for the skin and body.
Using the healing properties of hops, the regenerative properties of yeast, the purifying properties of salts and clays, and the revitalizing properties of malt, you'll find unique spa baths and saunas sourced from the local brewing ecosystem.
You probably didn't know that the hops in your beer are rich in soothing essential oils and antioxidants, which can help with relaxation. Or that brewer's yeast is high in vitamin B and proteins, so it can help with hydration and regeneration.
Bains Ninkasi allows visitors to relax into the sensory experience of brewery byproducts as wellness modalities and bask in the glow of the 13,000-year-old beverage.
For example, you can enjoy a 70-degree sauna perfumed with hops as part of a hot-cold circuit at Bains Ninkasi. You can also find a 39-degree oak tub bath infused with hops and carefully selected brewer's herbs. Connected to that oak bath is your own personal beer tap serving Dieu du Ciel!
You can unwind in a tall, narrow, oblong oak tub with a bath tray and a charcuterie board resting across it, filled with treats and beverages.
The spa journey starts at $75 per person and includes a 15-minute sauna, a 60-minute bath, and a 30-minute relaxation experience, although prices may vary depending on factors such as the number of tubs used or the day. You can even opt to share a tub with a partner. And you can add extra hours and extra people to your spa day at Bains Ninkasi.
Each of these sessions will also include a cold bucket experience, an exfoliating pouch filled with your hops of choice, a hay bed resting moment, beer-infused toiletries for showering, and Dieu du Ciel!'s Sentinelle beer on tap during the baths or the non-alcoholic option of hop tea.
Beyond the wellness modalities, the urban sanctuary also offers beer-inspired gastronomy such as curated microbrewery flights along with fine local chocolates, wines and even non-alcoholic beer options.
For tastings, Bains Ninkasi has six different themed menus. The Taste of Quebec showcases the province's brewing heritage, the Remarkable Brewers highlights women brewers, and the Sweet Tooth lets guests discover gourmet experiences.
There is also a low-alcohol menu, a prestige menu and an innovation menu.
Whether you want a solo self-care day, a unique celebration with friends, or a cozy date with a loved one, Bains Ninkasi is a unique concept in the heart of Montreal that merges Nordic spa wellness modalities with Quebec's renowned brewing heritage. With an emphasis on the multisensory, you get to rejuvenate the body and mind while exploring flavours in food and drink, all while learning more about local brewing and the benefits of beer-making ingredients.
Bains Ninkasi
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Beer tasting experience
Address: 2120, Bleury St, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal spa offers a unique concept that celebrates beer as a form of well-being and incorporates brewing ingredients and beer-tasting opportunities into its Nordic spa-style wellness modalities. From hops and yeast to malts and salts, discover how beer can help the body and mind relax while learning about Quebec brewers and indulging in themed tasting menus.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.