9 Montreal Stores That Cater To The Most Unconventional Shoppers
Calling all peculiar purchasers.
Montreal has always been a treasure trove for the discerning shopper. But delve a little deeper, and you'll discover an unconventional underbelly catering to tastes that are... well, delightfully offbeat. Whether you're in the market for a witch's hex, a rubber duck armada, or a jigsaw that might just take over your living room, the city has got you oddly covered.
Here are some of Montreal's most unusual, specialized storefronts with aisles that span the magical, the wacky, and the puzzlingly:
Jigsaw Jungle
Where: 8126, rue Jean-Brillon
Reason to go: This Lasalle warehouse is a massive and mesmerizing maze of mind-benders. As Canada's largest puzzle emporium, this warehouse boasts thousands of unique puzzles, ensuring you're never left piecing together a mundane moment. Newbies looking for 100-piece teasers and seasoned puzzlers seeking the thrill of a 10,000-piece behemoth will find a challenge for every brain and bravery level. Organized by every artist, season, and theme you can imagine — from glow-in-the-dark options to the tiniest mini puzzles — Jigsaw Jungle truly is a puzzler's paradise.
Le Petit Duck Shoppe
Where: 24, rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Reason to go: This quirky boutique in Old Montreal holds Canada's biggest collection of floating yellow bath buddies, which means it doesn't just stop at the classic yellow. The rubber duckies sold here come in every colour and variation — from punk rock ducks with mohawks to elegant swans dressed for a ball. Whether you’re hunting for a pirate duck with a cheeky eyepatch, a ballerina duck twirling in a tutu, or even a cosmic duck shimmering like the night sky, this boutique has got your bath-time fantasies covered.
Boutique Pikottine
Where: 3904, rue Ontario Est
Reason to go: The mystic meets the musical at this Hochelaga store. Visitors are greeted by an array of esoteric offerings — from crystals and tarot decks to books that delve into the mysteries of the metaphysical. Beyond its spiritual allure, the store pays homage to the rock 'n' roll era, showcasing treasured memorabilia, like iconic band tees and rare collectibles. Every corner has a story, and the store's true charm lies in its unpredictability; you never quite know what unique treasures you'll stumble upon during a visit.
Noël Éternel
Where: 60A, rue Notre Dame Ouest
Reason to go: Jingle bells in July? Snowflakes in September? It's Christmas every day, all year long at this Old Port boutique — the calendar doesn’t dictate the cheer. As you stroll through the aisles, twinkling lights drape overhead and festive melodies fill the air, transporting you straight to the heart of December. From handcrafted ornaments to unique gifts that promise to make future holidays memorable, the store is a trove of timeless treasures.
Charme & Sortilège
Where: 6758, boul St-Laurent
Reason to go: This "white witch" store offers an atmosphere rich in tradition and lore. From handcrafted talismans and dried herbs to literature delving into the arcane, each item blurs the boundaries between the natural and the supernatural and promises the power to transform, heal, or guide. The knowledgeable staff are deeply rooted in esoteric practices and lend their expertise and authenticity. If you're looking for a sacred ritual tool or ingredients for a spell, this is the place to find it.
Kitsch à l'Os
Where: 3439, rue Hochelaga
Reason to go: The store lives up to its name, offering an eclectic mix of items that range from retro trinkets and toys to vintage clothing and oddities you won't find elsewhere. In one corner, you might find kitschy salt-and-pepper shakers standing next to retro vinyl records. Turn around, and there's a display of well-preserved food containers from the 1950s. doubles as a visual experience. Each room is meticulously curated, reminiscent of art installations. For those wanting a nostalgic gift or unique home decor, every corner of the shop feels like a throwback to a bygone era.
Usine 106u
Where: 160, rue Roy Est
Reason to go: The walls of this unconventional gallery are a riot of colours and concepts showcasing innovative local artists. From surrealist landscapes and portraits to avant-garde sculptures, Usine 106U embraces all forms of expression. Exhibits rotate monthly, ensuring that each visit is a fresh immersion into Montreal's thriving underground art culture. The space offers a platform for artists to showcase their work, unhindered by commercial pressures. For those seeking an authentic taste of the city's artistic soul, free from pretension, Usine 106U is a must-visit. You might walk away with a new masterpiece for your home.
Crystal Dreams
Where: 3803, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to go: This gem of a boutique invites visitors to connect, reflect, and discover the mystique of the mineral kingdom. Glistening shelves display a vast array of crystals, each with an accompanying card describing its properties. From soothing amethysts to invigorating citrines, the selection is expansive and includes necklaces, bracelets and other stone-studded objects. But it's not solely about the crystals. The store also offers workshops, literature, and tools aimed at enhancing spiritual growth and understanding.
Horreur Fanatik
A collection of ghoulish statues and trinkets in glass cases.
Where: St-Michel Flea Market, 7707, ave Shelley
Reason to go: Amid the usual bric-a-brac and vintage wear at St-Michel Flea Market, Horreur Fanatik stands out as a shrine to the eerie and extraordinary. With shelves laden with statuettes that evoke gothic tales, taxidermied wonders frozen in eternal poses, and an impressive array of horror movie memorabilia, this stall is not for the faint of heart. The inventory is ever-evolving inventory, thanks to weekly online auctions by the passionate owner. One visit might greet you with a vintage Freddy Krueger glove, while the next could surprise you with a macabre gargoyle. The stall's collection is a testament to the unpredictably thrilling world of horror and the macabre. For fans of spine-chilling cinematic history, this monster mish-mash is not to miss.