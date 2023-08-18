Ardene Is Having A Massive Warehouse Sale In Montreal & Prices Are As Low As $1
The sale is on every day of the week.
If you've been thinking about revamping your wardrobe then you'll definitely want to check out the massive Ardene warehouse sale in Montreal where prices of women's and kids' apparel are as low as $1. The Canadian clothing and accessories company is notorious for its annual summer sale, which includes discounts on items ranging from jeans, shorts, shoes, yoga pants, bags, and loads of other closet essentials.
The warehouse sale is taking place on Rue Jean-Talon Ouest only feet away from Metro Namur. All items on sale at the warehouse are priced between $1 to $10 (with the exception of the summer dresses, which run for $15), so you can probably snag a few cute pieces without having to break the bank. Although the sale does have a huge inventory, offering a little bit of something for everyone's tastes, more popular items could sell out quickly.
The Ardene sale is open to the public on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — giving you plenty of time to pass by either after work or during the weekend to browse the sale racks.
Payment can be made with cash, credit, or debit card.
While Ardene has not set out an end date for the event, you are better off taking advantage of the reduced prices while you can.
For those wondering what you can expect at the Ardene warehouse sale and just how much everything costs, we've compiled a list of most of the items you'll be able to find at the sale.
$1
- Fedora Hat — $1
$2
- Nail Polish — $2 or Three for $5
- Baseball Caps — $2
$3
- Sticker Books — $3
- Sunglasses — $3
- Bikini Bottoms— $3 or Two for $5
- Belts — $3
- Ballet Flats — $3
- Wallets — $3
- Tights — $3
- Home Decor — $3
- Bath Bombs — Two for $3
- Undergarments — $3 or Two for $5
- Jewelry — $3 or Five for $10
$4
- T-Shirts — $4
- Halter Tops — $4
- Skirts — $4
- Slip On Shoes — $4
- Jogger Shorts — $4
$5
- Crop Tops — Two for $5
- Winter Booties — $5
- Yoga pants/leggings — Two for $5
- Hair Scrunchies — Four for $5
- Hair Clips — Four for $5
$6
- Sandals — $6
- Denim Shorts — $6
- Printed Joggers — $6
- Sweaters — $6
- Joggers — $6
$8
- Sneakers — $8
- Bikini Tops — $8
- High Top Shoes — $8
$10+
- Jeans — $10
- Wedged Heels — $10
- Summer Dresses — $15
Ardene Warehouse Sale
La Fameuse Vente d'Entrepôt Ardene
Where: 5255 rue Jean-Talon O.
Why You Need To Go: For those looking to spruce up their wardrobe, you can grab clothing items and accessories including jeans, t-shirts, skirts, wallets, shoes, hats and so much more for anywhere between $1 and $10.