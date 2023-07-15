8 Of Montreal's Best Niche Bookstores & Where To Find Them
From comics to cookbooks, these nooks have you covered.
Montreal has plenty of page-turning indie bookstores to discover, especially if you're in the mood for an ambling browse with no plans on the horizon. But it can be hard to know where to start if you're hunting for something more specific.
Whether it's Spanish-language tomes or the perfect guide to your dream city, the books you can find in Montreal are wild and wonderful, especially at these eight of the best specialized bookstores operating in the city, each offering a new literary perspective on the world.
For a unique date or to hunt down the perfect comic book for your next rainy day, these stores are sure to fill your cup.
Librairie Anarchiste L'Insoumise
Where: 2033 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This iconic anarchist bookstore offers a range of radical texts to broaden your horizons, in both French and English. The knowledgeable staff can help guide you to any number of new ways of thinking about the world, so don't hesitate to pay them a visit.
Librairie Gourmande
Where: Jean-Talon Market, 7070 Av. Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This cute stall at Jean-Talon Market specializes in cookbooks, recipes, cocktail guides and everything else culinary and gustatory. For a little market day side quest or to find the perfect gift, this bookstore will certainly give you a new idea for your next home-cooked meal.
Ulysses Travel Bookstore
A Google Streetview photo of the Ulysses bookstore.
Where: 4176 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: For the travellers among us, this store is decked out with maps, guidebooks, gifts and more to please any globetrotter. Check out their stock of city guides and know that at Ulysses, you'll never be lost.
S.W. Welch
Where: 225 Rue Saint-Viateur O, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This beloved bookseller specializes in rare editions and uncommon volumes, offering a selection of secondhand and vintage books to enrapture any literate person for a good long while. Unfortunately, the store is set to close by the end of July 2023, so take advantage of those closing sales and don't wait!
L'Euguélionne
Where: 1426 Rue Beaudry, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This colourful feminist bookstore specializes in all kinds of women's literature as well as uplifting queer, anti-racist and anti-colonial work. For something well-written and critical that will make you think, the kind folks at L'Euguelionne have got you cover-to-covered (ha ha ha).
Encore Books & Records
Where: 5670, Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This family-run establishment has been selling books and records since 2004, when a father-son duo combined their passions for writing and music into what has since become an NDG staple. Try buying a book with a record to match, or bring a date here to judge their music taste AND their reading tastes all in one go.
Crossover Comics
Where: 3560, Rue Notre Dame O, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Equally adapted for Magic the Gathering enthusiasts, figurine-lovers and avid comics fans alike, this beloved store stocks both mainstream and more low-profile manga, comics and more. They also sell board games perfect for your next cool kid party!
Librairie Las Américas
Where: 10 Rue Saint-Norbert, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This quaint, cozy store specializes in Spanish-language books, whether you're fluent or still learning. Pick up a beginner's guide to Spanish nouns or seek out some Hispanic history texts to broaden your literary horizons.