Montreal's Halloween weather forecast is out and rain might spoil the party
Plan your trick-or-treating accordingly.
If you've spent the past few weeks perfecting your Halloween costume, the last thing you want is to cover it up with a winter coat and an umbrella.
Luckily, it looks like Montreal could get a pretty decent night for trick-or-treating this year.
Halloween falls on Saturday, October 31, and according to Environment Canada, the weather forecast is looking mostly mild for the big night. But before then, the city is in for a bit of a temperature roller coaster.
A chilly start to the week
After a few morning showers on Monday, skies are expected to clear in the afternoon, with a high of 15°C. Things will cool off quickly overnight, though, with a low of 1°C.
Tuesday will be sunny but cold, with a high of just 7°C and temperatures dropping to around zero overnight. So you'll probably want to hang on to that warm jacket for now.
Then things heat up
The middle of the week is when things start to feel more like September than late October.
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high of 12°C. Then on Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb all the way to 19°C under sunny skies. That's well above the normal high for this time of year, which is around 10°C.
Thursday night will stay mild too, with a low of 12°C.
On Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15°C, followed by clear skies and a low of 4°C overnight.
What to expect on Halloween
Saturday is shaping up to be a sunny day, with a high of 11°C. That should make for some pretty comfortable conditions for any afternoon Halloween activities or a pumpkin patch visit.
Things will cool off once the sun goes down, and the sun will set before 6 p.m. Overnight, Environment Canada is calling for cloudy periods with a low of 7°C and a 30% chance of showers. So there's a small chance of rain later in the night, but trick-or-treaters should be in pretty good shape in the early evening.
Still, it's a good idea to plan for layers that fit under or over your costume, especially for little ones out late.
A wetter end to the weekend
The good weather might not last for the rest of the weekend. Sunday is looking cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 13°C.
Sunday is also when clocks fall back an hour, at 2 a.m. on November 1, so you'll at least get an extra hour of sleep to recover from all that candy.
Keep in mind that forecasts can change a lot over a few days, and it's worth checking again closer to Halloween. You can find the latest updates on Environment Canada's website.
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