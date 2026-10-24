This village near Montreal is among Canada's top fall getaways and it looks like a postcard
It's definitely worth a visit this fall. 🍂
If your idea of the perfect autumn escape involves fiery red leaves, charming village streets and winding roads surrounded by colourful forests, there's a Quebec destination that belongs on your fall bucket list.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, this mountain town transforms into a spectacular landscape of gold, orange and red every autumn, and has been listed as one of the country's top fall getaways.
Located just under two hours from Montreal and set within the Laurentian Mountains, Mont-Tremblant is a four-season destination with so much to see, do and eat.
According to a news release from Airbnb, Mont-Tremblant is one of the Canadian destinations seeing the most interest this fall, with searches for this type of fall getaway up nearly 40 percent year over year, especially among families.
While it's known as a winter destination thanks to its famous ski resort, fall is a beautiful time to visit the resort and village, when the changing leaves create a colourful backdrop of colours that makes the area look like something out of a postcard.
While winter offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities, there's plenty to do here during the fall season — especially given that Mont-Tremblant has five different districts to explore (the village, the resort, the downtown area, Mont-Tremblant National Park and Domaine Saint-Bernard).
Mont-Tremblant National Park, in particular, is a great place for hiking and getting views of the changing leaves. The park is home to more than 400 lakes and over 100 kilometres of hiking trails with panoramic lookout points, as well as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing opportunities.
Trails range from short loops to longer, more ambitious hikes, winding through forests, along streams and waterfalls, and across sunny ridges, with stunning views at every turn.
Take the Sommets Trail in the park, a moderate trail of about 3.7 kilometres, that takes you to multiple summits and delivers panoramic views of the autumn foliage.
For more outdoor fun, there's also the Domaine Saint-Bernard. Located 15 minutes from the resort, the domaine is a 1,500-acre ecotourism centre offering a range of activities, including hiking, biking and birdwatching.
At the resort, there are plenty of ways to admire the fall foliage. For an elevated view of the fall colours, you can ride the panoramic gondola up Mont Tremblant and take in the fall colours from the air.
From the summit, the Laurentians stretch into the distance, creating a spectacular backdrop of forested peaks and valleys.
There are also multiple marked trails, including one that connects the resort to the village, where you can take in the fall scenery.
In the downtown area, you'll find boutiques, restaurants and cafes, as well as access to the P'tit Train du Nord linear park, a unique 234-kilometre walking and cycling trail with gorgeous views of the Laurentians region and the autumn scenery.
Just 10 minutes away from the heart of town, don't miss a visit to the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a treetop walk that allows you to get panoramic views of the changing leaves.
Open year-round, the Sentier des Cimes Laurentides transforms as the leaves change, offering a chance to experience the vibrant autumn colours from high above -- 40 metres, to be exact.
Afterwards, you could return to the village and stop in at a cafe or pub for a cozy bite.
Mont-Tremblant is located about an hour and 40 minutes from Montreal, making it doable as a day trip from the city.
To make a weekend of it, consider staying overnight so you have time to explore both the pedestrian village and the national park without rushing. Between the resort, local hotels, chalets and condos available in the area, you can easily turn your visit into a longer stay.
With its stunning fall foliage, charming pedestrian village and iconic mountain resort, it's easy to see why Mont-Tremblant was named one of Canada's top fall getaways.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.