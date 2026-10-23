Quebec's best companies to work for were revealed and one got a 95% score from staff
Looking for a new job?
Finding a job is tough. Finding one you like is even tougher.
But if seeking new employment in Quebec is one of your goals heading into 2027, a new list might be a good place to start.
Great Place to Work has unveiled its 2026 Best Workplaces in Quebec, naming 75 companies across the province where employees say the culture is something worth bragging about. The list was revealed this week at a celebration at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal.
Like last year's edition, it isn't a ranking. To make the list, companies have to be headquartered in Quebec and certified by Great Place to Work, based on anonymous surveys that measure how much employees trust their leaders, enjoy their colleagues and take pride in their work. Only companies with some of the highest scores in the province make the cut.
The results aren't based on salaries either, so don't expect every company on it to come with a six-figure paycheque.
What you will find is a lot of variety. This year's list includes global tech giants, pharmaceutical companies, retailers, manufacturers, marketing agencies and law firms, ranging from companies with thousands of employees to small teams of just a few dozen people.
There's also been plenty of turnover. More than a third of the companies on this year's list weren't on it last year.
Here are a few that stood out.
1Milk2Sugars (Montreal)
This bilingual Montreal communications agency specializes in digital marketing, social media and PR for global lifestyle brands. The agency's 56 employees gave it perfect 100% scores in several areas, including feeling welcome when they join and celebrating special events together. Staff also gave it 100% for treating people fairly regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation.
It was previously named one of the Best Workplaces in Quebec in 2021 and one of the Best Workplaces in Canada in 2024.
Servier (Laval)
This pharmaceutical company earned one of the highest scores we could find this year. According to Servier, 95% of its employees say it's a great place to work, compared to a benchmark of 62% for a typical company.
Its staff gave it especially high marks for pride in what the company accomplishes, with a perfect 100% score in that category. The company, which has been based in Quebec since 1978, offers hybrid work, flexible hours and ongoing training opportunities. It's also one of the 27 companies that made this year's list for the first time.
Ardene (Laval)
The fashion retailer behind more than 200 stores in Canada, the U.S. and beyond has around 2,700 employees, making it one of the biggest companies on the list.
Employees gave it especially high marks for fairness. Its Laval headquarters even hosts weekly yoga sessions in its on-site gym..
CGI (Montreal)
#cutf2026 #creditunions #financialservices #fintech #digitalbanking #cgicanada
With more than 9,600 employees in Quebec, the Montreal-based IT and consulting giant is the biggest employer on this year's list. It's also one of the familiar names returning from 2025, alongside other large employers like RONA, Ardene and Roy.
Here are all the companies named among Quebec's Best Workplaces for 2026:
- 1Milk2Sugars Inc.
- AbbVie
- Acumatica Labs Canada
- Amilia
- Ardene
- Aylo
- Bath Fitter Distributing Inc.
- Bernard & Brassard
- Brio Boutique de Management
- Cadence
- Cardigan Marketing Inc.
- CGI
- Clark Influence
- CM Labs
- Datavalet
- Dialogue
- Econoler
- Ekitas, avocats et fiscalistes
- Emyode
- Fig Financial Inc.
- Gestisoft inc.
- GFT Technologies
- Gogh
- Idexia
- Indigo Consulting
- Inizio Engage
- Insight Canada
- ISAAC Instruments
- JAMP Pharma Group
- Journey Capital Inc.
- Kimoby
- Kinessor
- Kitco Metals Inc.
- KOMBI Sports
- LISI Aerospace
- Lundbeck Canada
- Magnus 1946 Produits Chimiques Ltée
- make it real LLC
- Manmade Brand
- Mediaclip
- Mon Technicien
- MYKAD Consulting Services Inc.
- Novatize
- Openmind Technologies
- OR Royalties Inc.
- Orange Traffic Inc.
- Origine Nature
- Perlitch Transport
- Pharmascience
- Present
- Pressbooks
- Progesys
- Quadra Chemicals Ltd.
- ROBIC
- RONA
- Roy.
- Sandoz Canada Inc.
- Servier
- SII Canada
- Spi Santé Sécurité
- SSG Canada
- Steamatic Canada
- Substance
- Symetris
- Synechron Inc.
- System Design Analysis (SDA) Inc.
- Talan
- Tecsys Inc.
- Umbrella Technologies
- Ursa Marketing
- VFFICE Inc.
- Vision Group
- Vortex International
- WorkAxle
- Zaddons Technologies
You can explore each company's profile on Great Place to Work's website.
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