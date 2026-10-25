Quebec has its own mini Scottish Highlands with rugged shores and quaint little villages
Head here for charm, outdoor adventure, and more. 🌳
If you've ever dreamed of wandering through the Scottish Highlands, with windswept coastlines, rolling green hills and tiny villages that look like they're straight out of a storybook, you don't need to cross the Atlantic to find a similar experience.
Set on the coast of Quebec, you can visit a charming destination with rugged shores, towering cliffs and some of Canada's best whale watching.
Located in Eastern Quebec, Gaspé is a coastal paradise with scenic landscapes, charming villages, and more.
The region is home to multiple national parks, mountain scenery, historic sites, and Chaleur Bay, known as one of the most beautiful bays in the world.
With its rolling green hills and dramatic coastlines, a visit to the region may feel more like visiting Scotland rather than a destination here in Quebec. It was even named a "destination dupe" for the Scottish Highlands by Fairstone, so you can skip the lengthy flight and enjoy a little slice of the U.K. without leaving the province.
There's plenty to do here that makes it worth a visit. Head to the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula to visit Forillon National Park, a must-see for anyone who loves the outdoors.
The park features towering cliffs, pebble beaches, hiking trails and coastal lookouts where you can watch waves crashing against the shore.
The Cap Bon-Ami area is particularly beautiful, with steep cliffs above the water and scenery that feels almost otherworldly.
Beyond its wild landscapes, the Gaspé Peninsula is home to several charming communities worth exploring.
The famous village of Percé is one of the region's best-known destinations. Set along the water, the village offers a picturesque main street, restaurants, cute shops and waterfront views that make it a great spot for a day trip in the region.
Its biggest attraction is Percé Rock, an enormous limestone rock rising from the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The landmark is one of Quebec's most recognizable sights, and it's even more impressive in person.
Percé is also a land of maritime adventure. Whale-watching is a popular activity here, with opportunities to see many kinds of whales and porpoises in their natural habitat.
From late spring to fall, several different species can be observed in the Forillion-Percé area, according to Tourisme Gaspésie, including fin whales, humpbacks, white-sided dolphins and spectacular blue whales, the largest creatures on the planet.
For a quieter stop, explore the small communities along the peninsula's southern coast, where fishing harbours, colourful homes and scenic waterfronts immerse you in the region's maritime heritage.
Visit Wakeham, which is crossed by the York River, to discover charming landscapes and activities like salmon fishing, alpine skiing and mountain biking.
Or, visit Riviere au Renard, which is known as Quebec's "fishing capital."
For even more dramatic scenery, head inland to Gaspésie National Park. The park is known for its rugged mountain landscapes, alpine-like environments and extensive hiking trails.
Fall is the perfect time to enjoy a hike in the region. Until November, the Gaspé mountains' network of trails offer breathtaking panoramas made all the more spectacular with fall colours on display.
You may even be able to observe moose, bears, and other wildlife. Autumn is also a great time to explore by ATV, and Gaspé offers an extensive network of trails that lead to unique viewpoints.
To get to the Gaspé region, you can fly into Quebec City, then drive north on Route 132 along the steep St. Lawrence River shore through Charlevoix. Then, follow the 885-kilometre Gaspésie Tour, a renowned loop circling the peninsula.
You can also fly directly into the Gaspé Regional Airport, which is located a few kilometres from the downtown core.
While Gaspé isn't an exact replica of Scotland, its rugged mountains, dramatic shores and welcoming coastal communities capture a similar sense of wild, storybook charm.
If you've been dreaming of a Highlands-inspired getaway without leaving Canada, this scenic corner of Quebec might just be the perfect place to start.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.