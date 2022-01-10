Montreal Weather Is Headed For Extreme Cold Tuesday – Good Thing We're In A Lockdown
It's cold AF already, but it will get colder. And Environment Canada's warning covers most of Quebec.
You may have noticed that it's bloody cold AF in Montreal – and, literally, all over Quebec right now. And it will get colder: with temperatures including wind chill set to reach a bone-chilling minus 38 degrees on Tuesday morning, winter is here in a big way.
But don't feel like you need to go out, seriously. We're in a lockdown for a reason, right?
According to an Environment Canada weather alert, an "extreme cold" warning is in effect for pretty much the entirety of Southern and Central Quebec. The weather service states that "the combination of an Arctic airmass and brisk winds will give wind chill values near minus 38 Tuesday morning."
Environment Canada's extreme cold warning covers a big chunk of Quebec.Environment Canada
I mean, seriously, look at that map.
Outside of Montreal, the wind chill numbers go even lower, into the minus-40 zone.
For the Montreal metropolitan area, the extreme cold warning is in effect for Châteauguay—La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil, and Montreal Island.
Environment Canada warns that "risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."
That means you're gonna have to bundle up really well if you venture out. And if you're able to, stay home.
"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," explained Environment Canada.
While The Weather Network forecasts that the extreme cold could taper off on Wednesday and Thursday, it won't be going away without a fight. This coming weekend, get yourself mentally prepared for another few minus-20-ish days.