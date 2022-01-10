Trending Topics

Montreal Weather Is Headed For Extreme Cold Tuesday – Good Thing We're In A Lockdown

It's cold AF already, but it will get colder. And Environment Canada's warning covers most of Quebec.

Montreal Weather Is Headed For Extreme Cold Tuesday – Good Thing We're In A Lockdown
Rixie | Dreamstime

You may have noticed that it's bloody cold AF in Montreal – and, literally, all over Quebec right now. And it will get colder: with temperatures including wind chill set to reach a bone-chilling minus 38 degrees on Tuesday morning, winter is here in a big way.

But don't feel like you need to go out, seriously. We're in a lockdown for a reason, right?

According to an Environment Canada weather alert, an "extreme cold" warning is in effect for pretty much the entirety of Southern and Central Quebec. The weather service states that "the combination of an Arctic airmass and brisk winds will give wind chill values near minus 38 Tuesday morning."

Environment Canada's extreme cold warning covers a big chunk of Quebec.Environment Canada

I mean, seriously, look at that map.

Outside of Montreal, the wind chill numbers go even lower, into the minus-40 zone.

For the Montreal metropolitan area, the extreme cold warning is in effect for Châteauguay—La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil, and Montreal Island.

Environment Canada warns that "risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

That means you're gonna have to bundle up really well if you venture out. And if you're able to, stay home.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," explained Environment Canada.

While The Weather Network forecasts that the extreme cold could taper off on Wednesday and Thursday, it won't be going away without a fight. This coming weekend, get yourself mentally prepared for another few minus-20-ish days.

Environment Canada Predicts A Wind Chill Of -38 C On Its Way To Greater Montreal This Week

Missing summer weather right about now... 🥶

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

We're about to get hit with some freezing cold weather in the next few days, as temperatures below -20 degrees are coming to Quebec following the storm that took place this weekend and that brought snow everywhere in the province.

The city has not yet been spared by the winter temperatures as Environment Canada just issued an extreme cold alert for the Greater Montreal area.

Montreal Weather Could Get Colder Than It's Been In 4 Years Next Week

According to The Weather Network.

Rixie | Dreamstime

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. The worst of Montreal winter temperatures will start to creep in next week following a relatively mild start to the season, according to a Weather Network forecast published January 5. It says the city could see its coldest weather in four years as Arctic air moves east after pummelling Western Canada.

That cold air pocket will glide across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network says.

Montreal Is Colder Than Moscow Right Now

It's also colder than the largest city in Siberia. 🥶

Kristof Lauwers | Dreamstime

Montreal is colder than Moscow on Monday. According to Environment Canada, temperatures in Quebec's metropolis plunged to an icy -16 C (-20 windchill) at 10:00 a.m. while, at the same time, the Russian capital enjoyed a balmy -9 C (-16 windchill), per The Weather Network.

Montreal is colder than other stereotypically frigid European cities too, including Helsinki (where it's -3 C, according to The Weather Network), Saint Petersburg (-6 C) and the northern Norway municipality of Tromsø (-13 C per The Weather Channel).

There Are 'Extreme Cold' Warnings In Effect For Various Parts Of Quebec Right Now

Time to hibernate? 🥶

Martinmark | Dreamstime

Remember just a few months ago when we were still able to get away with going outside without a jacket on? Well, it looks like that simply isn't the case anymore.

Winter in Quebec is here, and boy oh boy, is it in full effect — especially considering the extreme cold warnings that Environment Canada has issued for various areas across the province, including:

