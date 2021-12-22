Brace Yourselves — Montreal Weather In Early January Could Feel As Cold As -19 C
Hibernation season is rapidly approaching.
If you haven't bought yourself a proper winter jacket yet, you're definitely going to want to cop one on Boxing Day because Montreal weather is about to get hella cold as January 2022 rolls around.
According to The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, the cold weather we Canadians love to hate is making its way to our city to celebrate the New Year.
By now, we're used to the -10 C and above we've been feeling for the last little while, but it looks like it's about to get a whole lot colder.
On January 4 and 5, it's predicted to feel like -18 C and -19 C, respectively, which sounds a whole lot like the beginning of hibernation season to me.
But on a positive note — if you like snow — The Weather Network is giving us hope that it'll in fact be a white Christmas, with 1-3 cm of snow expected on December 25 and temperatures of -9 C during the day. Christmas Eve is expected to feel like -16 C, so Santa's in for quite the cold journey.
The real snow is going to hit starting December 31, though. With 2-4 cm expected on Friday and Sunday, plus just a sprinkle during the Saturday in between.
Winter doesn't have to be all bad though. There are tons of charming Quebec towns that have an ultra-European feel once the snow hits, so putting a winter road trip on your to-do list for 2022 will give you a reason to look forward to the cold coming our way!
