10 Montreal Streets Are Going Pedestrian This Summer — Here's When They Open

Step into summer. ☀️

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​Two people walk their bikes on a pedestrianized part of rue Ontario.

Courtesy of Montreal.

Montrealers can look forward to more pedestrian streets this summer, as part of a municipal program aimed at boosting foot traffic around restaurants and shops.

The pedestrianization of major streets has become a hallmark of Montreal summers, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to the city's main thoroughfares every year. Tourisme Montréal predicts that nearly 9.5 million visitors will take advantage of the city's car-free walkways this summer.

This year, you can explore bustling rue St-Denis, indulge in some retail therapy on rue Wellington and stroll down quaint avenue Bernard without the noise and pollution of cars. Each route has specific start and end dates, so you can plan your visits accordingly:

Avenue Bernard

Between Wiseman and Bloomfield avenues
May 18 to October 9

Avenue Duluth Est

Between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Saint-Hubert
From June 19 to September 5

Avenue Mont-Royal

Between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Fullum
From May 20 to September 5

North Market Square (Jean-Talon Market)

Between avenues Casgrain and Henri-Julien
From June 1 to October 15

Rue De Castelnau Est

Between rue Saint-Denis and avenue De Gaspé
From May 8 to October 10

Rue Ontario Est

Between boulevard Pie-IX and rue Darling
From June 19 to September 9

Rue Saint-Denis (and Émery)

Between Sherbrooke Street East and De Maisonneuve Boulevard East
June 1 to September 30

Rue Sainte-Catherine Est

Between rue Saint-Hubert and avenue Papineau
From May 19 to October 16

Rue Wellington Street

Between 6th Avenue and Regina Street
From June 5 to September 18S

If you're one of those people who complain about not having enough space to walk, then this summer is your time to shine.

Sofia Misenheimer
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
