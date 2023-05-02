10 Montreal Streets Are Going Pedestrian This Summer — Here's When They Open
Step into summer. ☀️
Montrealers can look forward to more pedestrian streets this summer, as part of a municipal program aimed at boosting foot traffic around restaurants and shops.
The pedestrianization of major streets has become a hallmark of Montreal summers, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to the city's main thoroughfares every year. Tourisme Montréal predicts that nearly 9.5 million visitors will take advantage of the city's car-free walkways this summer.
This year, you can explore bustling rue St-Denis, indulge in some retail therapy on rue Wellington and stroll down quaint avenue Bernard without the noise and pollution of cars. Each route has specific start and end dates, so you can plan your visits accordingly:
Avenue Bernard
Between Wiseman and Bloomfield avenues
May 18 to October 9
Avenue Duluth Est
Between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Saint-Hubert
From June 19 to September 5
Avenue Mont-Royal
Between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Fullum
From May 20 to September 5
North Market Square (Jean-Talon Market)
Between avenues Casgrain and Henri-Julien
From June 1 to October 15
Rue De Castelnau Est
Between rue Saint-Denis and avenue De Gaspé
From May 8 to October 10
Rue Ontario Est
Between boulevard Pie-IX and rue Darling
From June 19 to September 9
Rue Saint-Denis (and Émery)
Between Sherbrooke Street East and De Maisonneuve Boulevard East
June 1 to September 30
Rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Between rue Saint-Hubert and avenue Papineau
From May 19 to October 16
Rue Wellington Street
Between 6th Avenue and Regina Street
From June 5 to September 18S
If you're one of those people who complain about not having enough space to walk, then this summer is your time to shine.