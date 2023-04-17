Montreal Is Introducing Car-Free Zones Near Berri-UQAM & Across Ville-Marie
Some roads will also go one-way. 🚧
Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is putting the brakes on car traffic in residential areas, closing some streets and making others one-way. The new measures will affect streets near the downtown core, around Berri-UQAM, and extend further east as part of a 2023 plan to improve mobility in certain neighbourhoods.
One major change will be the complete closure of rue Larivière to cars between avenue De Lorimier and rue Parthenais. Temporary furniture and plants will be introduced to the pedestrian-friendly street this summer.
More permanent installations are slated for 2024 to connect the area with parc des Royaux. Nearby residents can participate in an upcoming public forum to determine the future layout of the space.
The city's plan for rue De Lorimier.Courtesy of Groupe CNW/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Ville-Marie.
The borough is also changing the direction of five streets:
- rue Fullum, heading north, between rue Ontario and rue Sherbrooke
- rue Parthenais, heading north, between rue de Rouen and rue Sherbrooke
- rue de Rouen, heading north, between rue Fullum and rue D' Iberville
- rue Peel, heading north, between René-Lévesque and Sherbrooke
- rue Hope and rue Sussex, heading south, between René-Lévesque and Tupper
Meanwhile, eight streets will undergo "redevelopment" with possible closures:
- rue Saint-Christophe
- rue Berthier
- rue Sainte-Rose
- rue du Square-Amherst
- rue Clark (intersection of boulevard De Maisonneuve)
- rue Ottawa (closed, between rue Queen and rue Prince)
- rue Larivière (closed, between rue De Lorimier and rue Parthenais)
- rue Sussex (closed, between rue Hope and boulevard René-Lévesque)
A map showing new speed bumps.Courtesy of Groupe CNW/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Ville-Marie.
Around 110 permanent speed bumps will be added throughout the borough, especially near schools, with additional signage planned to indicate areas with children.
"We are firmly committed to doing more and faster to make pedestrian travel safer," Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.
The borough is also planning to revamp local bike lanes in the coming year.