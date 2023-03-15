2 Montreal Plateau Streets Are Going Pedestrian-Friendly Early This Year
They're paving the way toward summer! ☀️
Part of the Plateau will become a pedestrian paradise ahead of schedule this summer, as several streets close to cars and open up to foot traffic and cyclists.
Mont-Royal will go car-free as of May 20, while Duluth will follow on June 19. The move is part of a wider push to make the borough more accessible to residents.
"A pedestrian street is a safer, more lively street where businesses are more dynamic," wrote Mayor Valérie Plante, sharing the update via social media.
Other Plateau roads are in for a major transformation this spring, including a section of rue Gilford that will become one-way, and a block of rue Lanaudière and avenue Duluth that will permanently close to vehicles. The portion of rue Rivard next to the Mont-Royal metro station will also close to cars, making the surrounding square fully pedestrianized.
Montrealers have had mixed reactions so far with many delighted about the push for more foot-friendly routes and others concerned about what they perceive as the neighbourhood's growing inaccessibility to cars.
"[Closed streets] are also easier on road construction," snarked one commenter.
Whatever your stance, the pedestrianization of Montreal streets is an undeniable reminder that summer is well on its way.