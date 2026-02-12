Air Transat is getting rid of all its US flights — Here's when
You'll have to find another way there.
If you were planning a summer beach getaway to Florida with Air Transat, you'll need to find another airline.
The Montreal-based carrier is cancelling all flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando for the summer 2026 season, with operations winding down gradually this spring. Whether those routes will return for winter 2026-2027 remains up in the air.
According to an email obtained by Narcity Quebec, Air Transat says the decision is part of "proactive capacity management" as the airline focuses on markets where it's better positioned to compete.
What's being cut
Air Transat currently flies to just two U.S. destinations: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Both Florida routes are getting axed for the summer, which represents only 1% of the airline's total seat-kilometre capacity.
The company says it's concentrating resources on its stronger markets instead. Air Transat operates 67 destinations in total, with its bread-and-butter routes focused on Europe, the Caribbean, and Mexico.
Not the first destination cut in 2026
This Florida news comes just days after Air Transat suspended all Cuba flights until April 30 due to a critical fuel shortage affecting the island. The airline joined Air Canada and WestJet in pulling out of Cuba, leaving thousands of travellers scrambling for alternatives.
Between Cuba cancellations and now Florida cuts, Air Transat is significantly scaling back its operations heading into spring.
What this means for travellers
If you booked a Fort Lauderdale or Orlando flight for summer 2026, you should receive notification directly from Air Transat about your options. The airline says it is "in the process of communicating with affected customers to offer them support, with options for reimbursement or rebooking depending on availability."
For anyone planning Florida travel this summer, you'll need to book with Air Canada, WestJet, or other carriers that continue serving the Sunshine State.
Air Transat has not announced when or if it will share details about winter 2026-2027 Florida service.
This story was adapted from the article "Air Transat annule tous ses vols vers la Floride à partir du printemps : voici quoi savoir" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.