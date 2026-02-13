This charming Quebec town just ranked as the most affordable spot to live in Canada
It's less than two hours from Montreal.
From skyrocketing rents to rising grocery prices, it's safe to say life in Canada isn't cheap these days. But Montrealers on the hunt for something more affordable don't have to look far.
A new report from liv.rent has ranked Sherbrooke, Quebec as the most affordable place to live in Canada in 2025, with average rent for a one-bedroom apartment sitting at just $1,100 per month.
The university town of roughly 180,000 people beat out other budget-friendly Canadian cities thanks to its "strong student population and relatively low demand for high-end housing," according to the report.
"Lower property costs and cost of living also help keep rental prices stable," liv.rent noted.
But affordability isn't just about cheap rent — Sherbrooke also delivers on quality of life. The report highlights the city's "vibrant cultural scene, outdoor activities, and an active, youthful population."
Plus, it's highly bikeable, has great access to nearby outdoor attractions, and features two hospitals, including one located right in the centre of the city.
What makes Sherbrooke worth it
Set in Quebec's Eastern Townships, Sherbrooke offers plenty to keep residents entertained beyond the low cost of living.
The city is home to La Gorge de la Rivière Magog, where dramatic waterfalls are framed by heritage buildings. Walking trails and footbridges along the gorge offer panoramic views, and in winter, an illuminated trail makes for a scenic evening stroll.
Downtown Sherbrooke is packed with cozy cafes, bistros, museums, and boutiques featuring locally made goods. The city's famous mural circuit turns a simple walk into an outdoor art tour, with massive works tucked between buildings throughout the streets.
For those looking to unwind, Strom Nordic Spa Sherbrooke sits on the banks of the Magog River, offering thermal pools, eucalyptus steam baths, and outdoor fires — perfect for a dreamy winter escape.
Outdoor enthusiasts can head to Mont-Bellevue Park, the city's largest green space, for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat biking, and alpine skiing in winter.
Liv.rent's report also emphasizes that "affordability isn't just about low prices — it's also about value for money," noting that more affordable cities should still offer healthcare access, safety, job opportunities, education, and recreational options. Sherbrooke checks all those boxes while sitting just over an hour's drive from Montreal, making it an attractive option for anyone priced out of Quebec's biggest cities.
Other affordable Canadian cities
Liv.rent's full list of the top 10 most affordable places to live in Canada includes cities from coast to coast, with monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments ranging from $1,000 to $1,800.
Here's the complete ranking:
- Sherbrooke, QC — $1,100/month (population: 180,000)
- Moncton, NB — $1,100/month (population: 95,000) — Known for its bilingual community and family-friendly atmosphere
- Thunder Bay, ON — $1,250/month (population: 108,000) — Offers easy access to nature with nearby lakes and trails
- Saint John, NB — $1,050/month (population: 69,000) — Features a coastal lifestyle and one of Canada's cheapest housing markets
- Abbotsford, BC — $1,500/month (population: 160,000) — A more affordable Vancouver alternative with a warmer climate
- Regina, SK — $1,080/month (population: 235,000) — Praised for affordable housing and a stable economy
- Winnipeg, MB — $1,400/month (population: 834,000) — Delivers an urban lifestyle with significantly lower housing costs than other major cities
- Charlottetown, PEI — $1,000/month (population: 42,000) — Offers island charm and the lowest rent on the list
- Sudbury, ON — $1,800/month (population: 170,000) — Northern Ontario's largest urban centre with strong healthcare and mining sectors
- Lethbridge, AB — $1,400/month (population: 98,000) — A post-secondary hub with great quality of life for families
Beyond individual cities, liv.rent also identified the most budget-friendly provinces in Canada.
"Generally, the cheapest provinces to live in are New Brunswick, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island," the report states. "These areas offer lower housing costs, utility expenses, and even groceries compared to places like Ontario or British Columbia."
The report notes that while job opportunities may vary by region, "many people find the savings in everyday costs more than make up for it."
You can explore the entire report here.