La Ronde's 18+ Only 'Techno Nights' With DJs Are Back This Month
Kids will be staying home for once. 🔞
Time for the grownups to have some fun! This year again, Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags amusement park is hosting techno-themed nights in September, and only adults can join the party.
The 18+-only events will take place on Fridays from September 9 to September 30, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
For $39.99, you'll be able to enjoy some of your favourite attractions at night, listen to various techno DJ sets, and supposedly find "entertainment never seen before at La Ronde," as advertised on the park's Instagram page.
Three stages will be installed, with guest DJs such as the Marshalls Brothers, the Enfants Malins and Tommy, so you can jump to their beats then hop on the rides.
We recommend you go easy on the drinking before the roller coasters.
Montreal La Ronde 18+ Techno Nights
Cost: $39.99 for one person, $21.74 for parking
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
When: September 9, 16, 23 & 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.