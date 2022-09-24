A Free Community Parade & Costume Party Is Happening In Montreal This Week
You're never too old to play dress-up!
Why wait for Halloween to wear a bold and beastly costume? Before transforming into your most horrific self on Hallows' Eve, you can get in on some early fun this October 2 at Montreal's free community-based parade, Phénomenale.
After bringing some Halloween charm to the 514 back in 2017 and 2019, Phénomenale is returning following a pause due to the pandemic with colourful disguises, bumpin' music and plenty of street art performances to enjoy.
All who wish to participate are encouraged to meet at Parc Lahaie at 1 p.m. decked out in their best costumes. Mother Nature is this year's theme, and guests are invited to sport some shades of blue and purple to represent the ocean, as well as green and brown tones to portray the spirit of the forest.
Feel free to feel all the colours of the rainbow with some yellow to impersonate birds or red, orange and pink ensembles to match flowers in springtime. As everyone merges together, all colours and extravagant costumes will meet and join the "walking museum."
The parade will officially start at 2 p.m. and embark down boulevard Saint-Laurent. The music of the Van Hornies and KUMPA’NIA will be accompanied by the cheers of motivators from FAR-Festival’s arts de ruelle de Montréal. You just might even spot some tantalizing outfits including brides wearing roller skates and magical fairies from Patsy Van Roos.
The parade will move to Entrepôt 77 — this way the festivities can keep on.
Parade Phénoménale 2022
Price: Free
When: October 2 (meet at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m.)
Where: Parc Lahaie, 4921, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC