'SPANKME,' 'FKTRUMP' and 40 other license plates recently banned by Quebec's SAAQ

A Quebec license plate.

We got our hands on this year's rejection list — covering February 2025 to February 2026 — courtesy of the SAAQ's media relations coordinator.

Since first allowing custom license plates back in 2018, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) often has to draw the line between creative expression and complete chaos on Quebec roads.

Spoiler alert: a lot of people don't know where that line is.

Lucky for you, we just got our hands on this year's rejection list — covering February 2025 to February 2026 — courtesy of the SAAQ's media relations coordinator. And wow, did some applicants test the limits.

From people trying to sneak profanity past the filters to someone literally attempting to register an emoji, this year's batch had it all.

Before we dive in, here's a quick refresher on what'll get your vanity plate rejected:

  • It's already taken
  • It breaks alphanumeric formatting rules
  • It mimics law enforcement or government vehicles
  • It promotes unsafe driving
  • It's obscene, scandalous, or sexual
  • It uses offensive language
  • It references criminal activity
  • It's too similar to another plate
  • It violates trademarks

Got it? Good. Now let's see what got shut down.

Cosplaying as cops

A few people thought they could pass themselves off as law enforcement. They couldn't.

  • SURETQC
  • P0LICE1
  • SAAAQ

That last one is genuinely impressive. Imagine trying to register a plate that spells out the name of the organization you're applying to. Bold move.

Broadcasting bad decisions

These plates basically scream: "I shouldn't be behind the wheel."

  • BEERZ
  • GETHIGH
  • RI0T

The confusing ones

Some plates got flagged because they'd be too easy to misread mix up with others on the road.

  • KXKKXKX
  • XXKKX
  • WMWMWM

Trademark violations

Some plates got flagged for using brand names or protected trademarks.

  • CH0MFM
  • NESTEA

TikTok terminology

If you've spent any time online this year, you've definitely heard "GYAAATT" — the internet's go-to slang for expressing appreciation for a person's backside. Someone thought Quebec roads needed it too, but ultimately hit a roadblock.

  • GYAAATT

The really inappropriate stuff

This is where things get spicy. A surprising number of Quebecers submitted plates that are... let's say not family-friendly. We're only sharing the ones we can actually print here:

  • TAPCUL
  • BEAUCUL
  • HANDJ0B
  • GRAINNE
  • BIGC0K
  • GRAINE
  • DIARRHE
  • DILD05
  • FYPAYME
  • GHANJA
  • IAMSEXY
  • SEXY0NE
  • 2SEXXXY
  • SPANKME
  • VIXXXEN
  • S0D0MY
  • ASSMMAN
  • SPERMDR
  • SQUIRTY
  • SLUTTY
  • CULBEC
  • HSTLR
  • CALLISE
  • T0PSHIT
  • TABANAK
  • FUCKYU
  • WTF0MG

Hot takes on public figures

This year saw a few license holders targeting politicians and celebrities. They seemed to follow a common trend.

  • FKTRUMP
  • FCKMUSK

The most ambitious rejection

And then there's this person, who genuinely thought they could register an emoji as their license plate. To be fair, it would look pretty cute.

  • ❤️
