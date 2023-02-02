13 Montreal Restaurants To Really Impress Your Date On Valentine's Day (Or Any Other Day)
If your relationship isn’t official official yet, it will be after a night out at one of these spots.
If there’s one thing that will crown your Valentine’s Day date night, it’s the dinner, and Montreal restaurants are ready and willing to help you impress your date. This year Valentine’s falls on a Tuesday (which is like Sunday for most restaurant workers) and it can get difficult to find a place to eat, but this guide should make choosing a spot much easier.
Here are 13 Montreal restaurants you need to be making your Valentine’s Day dinner reservations at:
Restaurant Lloyd
Where: 1050, rue De La Gauchetière O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Crispy foie gras, scallops, pasta covered with truffles—that’s just some of the dishes the restaurant Lloyd is serving up on Valentine's Day for $85 per person. It’s a four-course gourmet menu that’s so good that it’ll make for conversation starters throughout the night. Bonus: It’s inside the Marriott Château Champlain, so book a room for dessert. 😉
Perles et Paddock
Where: 403, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go:
It’s all spectacular at this retrofitted garage-turned-restaurant where tables surround a tree growing out of its dining room. Split and sip one of their sharing cocktails mixed for two before you dig into their menu for two that’s going for $150, full of rich vegetable dishes, chicken liver mousse, pasta and braised short rib, and desserts like specially designed cocktails to cap the night off.
Bar St-Denis
Where: 6966, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want truly good food, you need to eat at this restaurant at least once, so why not make it Valentine’s Day? They’re doing a special menu for $80, but it’s going to be worth it. Just be sure to impress your date by letting the servers choose the perfect wine and cocktails to pair with your night out of splurging.
Foxy
Where: 1638, rue Notre-Dame Street O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What could be better than eating by a roaring fire in the middle of winter? It’s warm and cozy inside Foxy, where their live oven of stoked flames churns out plates of warm flatbreads and shanks of lamb. Pair all of that with a plate of oysters, and the only thing hotter than a night here will be the sparks flying between you and your date.
Tiradito
Where: 1080, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Everything is delicate at this Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant you can find downtown. It’s full of unique décor you and your date can admire over some flashy cocktails, right before you dig into dishes of fried rice, wok-fried beef and shrimp, and delicate ceviche. Just make sure to leave room for their liquid dessert at the bottom of the drink menu.
Le Boulevardier
Where: 2050, rue Mansfield, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This swish restaurant inside Le Germain Hotel downtown is absolutely gorgeous and spacious, so it’s sure to give you and your date room to enjoy one another’s company. On Valentine’s Day, they’re doing a special menu with deluxe options like beef wellington and foie gras and truffle medallions. Be sure to wear your (stretchy) fancy pants for this one.
Gia
Where: 1025, rue Lenoir, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This converted garage is one of Saint-Henri’s best-kept secrets right now—and your date probably won’t know about it—but lucky for you, you know where to go. Split plates of grilled Italian skewers from their menu and enjoy exploring their humongous wine list, but don’t skip on getting a bottle of bubbly if you really want your date’s attention.
Jatoba
Where: 1184, rue du Square-Phillips, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you’re eating in the heart of their upbeat dining room or out on their garden terrasse, you’ll have a great Valentine’s Day dinner here. Split plates of dumplings and sushi don’t skip on the lobster and enjoy one of the fancier options in downtown Montreal.
Beatrice
Where: 1504, rue Sherbrooke Street O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are few things that will impress a date more than going to a candlelit Italian dinner in a primo restaurant where they’ll shave truffles straight onto your pasta at the table. It’s all that and more at this fantastic downtown restaurant where you and your date can gush over the professional service.
Kitano Shokudo
Where: 143, rue Mont-Royal Avenue E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The window to eat at this Japanese bistro is smaller than most restaurants, so tables will be in high demand on Valentine’s Day. That means all you need to do is book a spot now and let the chef do the rest of the work. Just tell him your allergies and request that he does his own thing—it’ll be the highlight of your week.
BarBara
Where: 4450, rue Notre-Dame Street O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nab that table, because spots here will be going quick on V-Day. It’s one of the coolest places for Italian in Montreal right now, thanks to the vibes, décor, and downright delicious eats. We’re talking oysters, caviar, and sharing plates and tons of pasta to reenact Lady and the Tramp with.
Barranco
Where: 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: In Peru, February 14 is a time when you celebrate love and friendship with a feast. That’s why you want to hit this Peruvian restaurant in the Plateau, where you and your date can split huge platters topped with seafood and fish that will come paired with delicate cocktails and desserts.
Cabaret L'Enfer
Where: 4094, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you and your date love the idea of combining skate punk and fine dining, you’ll really want to throw down this Valentine’s Day with this tasting menu restaurant. Five to seven courses are sold with fancy wine pairings in this restaurant with a unique and dark setting where you can enjoy the best music of the 1980s and 1990s.