7 Of Montreal's Best Bars That Keep Winning Major Awards
Mixology is an art form in this city.
Montreal is known for its thriving restaurant scene, and the city's watering holes are no exception. You never know when a humble bar stool has been a judge's seat at a world-class mixology competition. From secret speakeasies to rooftop retreats, these spots redefine happy hour and discerning drinkers will find themselves spoiled for choice.
Here are award-winning Montreal bars that have scooped up accolades as effortlessly as their bartenders scoop ice:
Atwater Cocktail Club
Where: 512, av. Atwater
Reason to go: This cool, hidden gem of a bar delivers a top-notch drink experience and ranks 32nd on North America's 50 Best Bars list. You can find this spot behind a nondescript door in Saint-Henri, and its warm, comfy interior sports velvet couches and dimmed lights. The cocktail menu doesn't disappoint, offering a variety of both classic and trendy drinks, like the rich 40 Thieves ($16) with whiskey, lemon, pineapple, tahini, and sesame oil, or the fruity Pokemango ($16) with brandy, amaro, mango nectar, tamarind, lime, masala spices, and milk punch.
Cloakroom
Where: 2175, rue de la Montagne
Reason to go: Within the upscale district of the Golden Square Mile, this bar offers a clandestine experience behind an anonymous door. It has a sophisticated minimalist design and shines a spotlight on age-old cocktail traditions, which won it a coveted spot as a 2023 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award finalist. Encouraging a dress code to match, Cloakroom fosters a classy atmosphere, tailor-made for memorable nights out.
El Pequeño Bar
Where: 401a, rue Saint-Vincent
Reason to go: This quaint Old Port bar, designed after a 1920’s Cuban hotel, brims with a larger-than-life allure thanks to palate-pleasing cocktails and a splash of Cuban charm. Its dedication to rum concoctions and variety of Latin American liquors, coupled with the audacious claim of serving the town's best rum and coke, has made it a coveted destination.
Milky Way Cocktail Bar
Where: 1886, rue Centre
Reason to go: This Pointe-Saint-Charles bar is bathed in soft light from a skylight during the day and neon-lit at night. It delights with an imaginative lineup of drinks, like the tropical Split ta Banane with rum, Marsala, banana, and orange bitters ($14) and the smoky El Otro Original with mezcal, tequila, crème de cacao, lime, orange, passionfruit, and a hint of cinnamon ($17). Most beverages are presented in a quirky vessel, like a flamingo or disco ball. Not to be overshadowed, the bar's food menu includes Fugazzi pizza, artisanal pasta made in-house, and a diverse selection of modern Italian sides.
Terrasse Carla
Where: Hampton by Hilton; 985, boul. Saint-Laurent
Reason to go: This upscale rooftop bar in downtown Montreal clinched the 16th spot on Time Out's list of the "Coolest Secret Restaurants on the Continent." Its charm lies in the stunning sundown vistas and plentiful open-air seating. You can indulge in quality concoctions, like the Ba Lua Spritz, Fanxipang, and Spiced Cà Phê, devised by some of the genius mixologists at The Coldroom.
The Coldroom
Where: Corner of rue St-Vincent and St-Amable
Reason to go: Behind an unassuming steel door in Old Montreal, you'll find the mysterious Coldroom. To gain entry, you simply push a button and patiently wait for the light to flicker red. Once inside the concealed basement bar, you're welcomed by an amiable team, skilled bartenders, and an atmosphere steeped in hush-hush allure. There are a variety of light appetizers available to complement the drink offerings.
Vin Mon Lapin
Where: 150, rue Saint-Zotique Est
Reason to go: This Little Italy wine bar is considered the best restaurant in all of Canada for its farm-fresh eats, excellent service and eccentric decor. Wine pairings come highly recommended since you can sample a different bottle by the glass for each entree at get a perfect explosion of flavours.